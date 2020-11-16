Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship may sport a 120Hz display refresh rate at a QHD resolution
The latest rumor about the upcoming Xiaomi flagship phone, possibly to be called the Mi 11 Pro, has surfaced, giving us valuable information about the display of the phone. According to a leaker on Chinese website Weibo (via Android Central), the Mi 11 Pro will feature a 120Hz refresh rate for a display with a QHD resolution.
According to the leak, the phone’s design will not differ significantly from its predecessor, the Mi 10 Pro, featuring a hole-punch camera and a display with curved edges.
Additionally, the Mi 11 series phones are going to be powered by the yet-unannounced flagship processor by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 875, and will reportedly be released in the first half of 2021.
As for the camera, the Mi 11 Pro is dubbed to not offer a tremendous update over the Mi 10 Pro, so we might reasonably expect it to feature the same 108MP main sensor. Reportedly, the Mi 11 Pro will have an upgrade in the fast charging speeds, as some rumors point us to a stunning 200W+ charging solution that Xiaomi might be working on.
We expect the flagship Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro to be released in the early months of 2021.