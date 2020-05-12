Work from home is Twitter’s new normal forever
So, even after the lockdown ends, it would be up to the employees where they want to go back into the office or work from home.
Of course, the policy does not apply to all staffers, and workers whose job mandate that they be present on the site will have to report back to work.
But for the rest of Twitter employees, work from home could become the new reality.
Twitter had talked about having a distributed workforce well before the pandemic struck
The company was a proponent of remote work well before the coronavirus forced firms around the world to let their employees work from home. It shut down its offices back in March because of the pandemic and these few months have proven that this model can work.
Of course, employees that want to return to their cubicles would be allowed to do so. However, Twitter seems in no hurry to reopen its offices.
The company says most locations won’t open before September and it will be a staggered and gradual process. And, as mentioned before, even when Twitter’s offices do finally reopen, employees can choose to not go back. The allowance for remote work supplies has also been increased to $1,000 for all workers.
Business travel will remain suspended until September, with a few exceptions, and all in-person events have been canceled for the rest of the year.
The new model will also potentially allow Twitter to hire remotely.
Work from home poses its own challenges and even though the last few months have taught Twitter that this could work for it, it remains to be seen how it will play out in the long run.
It’s likely that many other companies are thinking along the same lines and we can expect similar announcements in the future.