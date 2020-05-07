Facebook will reportedly allow most employees to work from home through the end of the year
The company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already cautioned against reopening public arenas too soon, warning that it could prolong the outbreak and worsen economic conditions in the long run.
He had also said previously that employees will go back to work in a staggered way.
CNBC now reports that Zuckerberg will announce Thursday that most of its staffers can continue working remotely through the end of 2020.
Although the company is reportedly aiming to reopen most of its offices on July 6, most employees will be allowed to work from home until the end of the year, unless their role requires them to come in.
Facebook is apparently still figuring out which workers will be asked to show up.
Facebook feels a responsibility towards people who must return to work
Zuckerberg had also said earlier that since most of the company’s employees can work remotely, Facebook believes that people who don’t enjoy this flexibility should be allowed to access shared public resources first.
The social media giant will also not organize any gathering of more than 50 people until July 2021 at least.
Facebook, like other tech companies, has proven to be pretty resilient despite the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.
The company beat analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings per share in Q1 2020. Although the core advertising business of the firm did take a hit because of the pandemic, it seems to be headed towards recovery.
Usage remains high, as people flock to online services to stay connected while being confined to their homes.