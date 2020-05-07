Coronavirus

Facebook will reportedly allow most employees to work from home through the end of the year

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
May 07, 2020, 3:03 PM
Facebook will reportedly allow most employees to work from home through the end of the year
After Amazon and Microsoft, Facebook is likely to announce an extension in work from home.
 
The company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg has already cautioned against reopening public arenas too soon, warning that it could prolong the outbreak and worsen economic conditions in the long run.
 
He had also said previously that employees will go back to work in a staggered way.
 
CNBC now reports that Zuckerberg will announce Thursday that most of its staffers can continue working remotely through the end of 2020.
 
Although the company is reportedly aiming to reopen most of its offices on July 6, most employees will be allowed to work from home until the end of the year, unless their role requires them to come in.
 
Facebook is apparently still figuring out which workers will be asked to show up.
 

Facebook feels a responsibility towards people who must return to work

 
Zuckerberg had also said earlier that since most of the company’s employees can work remotely, Facebook believes that people who don’t enjoy this flexibility should be allowed to access shared public resources first.
 
The social media giant will also not organize any gathering of more than 50 people until July 2021 at least.
 
Facebook, like other tech companies, has proven to be pretty resilient despite the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus.
 
The company beat analyst expectations for both revenue and earnings per share in Q1 2020. Although the core advertising business of the firm did take a hit because of the pandemic, it seems to be headed towards recovery. 
 
Usage remains high, as people flock to online services to stay connected while being confined to their homes.
 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Opinion: Give me back my compact Android phone!
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Apple iPhone SE (2020) Review
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
Microsoft's Surface Go 2 tablet comes with more screen real estate, more power, same price
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
The LG Velvet 5G price is official, and it's... not as great as we expected
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now
Best T-Mobile phones to buy right now

Popular stories

T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
T-Mobile officially unleashes full 5G potential... on two phones in one major city
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
iPhone SE (2020) battery test complete: these numbers crush the hype
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
Massive iPhone 12 leak reveals impressive pricing for 5G iPhones
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
T-Mobile is not making good on one of its biggest merger promises... yet
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Verizon vs T-Mobile, Sprint and AT&T 5G gaming speeds and latency test comparison
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 vs S20 Ultra and Note 10 5G specs and price leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless