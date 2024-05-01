WhatsApp working on automated restrictions that could reduce spam





Credit: WABetaInfo

Restricting users from initiating new chats is a significant step, but it's a necessary one to make WhatsApp a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone. Spammers are a constant nuisance on many online platforms, and WhatsApp is taking a stand to keep them at bay.



It's essential to be aware of the types of behavior that could trigger a restriction. If you're sending a lot of messages to people you don't know, or if you're using WhatsApp for bulk messaging or automated messaging, you could be flagged. The best way to avoid getting restricted is to simply use WhatsApp for its intended purpose: communicating with friends and family.



The new restriction feature is currently in development, but it's expected to be rolled out to users in a future update, as noted by WABetaInfo after spotting it in the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android (v2.24.10.5). Hopefully, by cracking down on spam, WhatsApp can help to create a more secure and trustworthy environment for its users.

