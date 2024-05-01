WhatsApp working on automated restrictions that could reduce spam

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
WhatsApp, the popular and Meta-owned messaging app, is taking new steps to combat spam. The company is developing a feature that will temporarily restrict users from initiating new chats if they're caught acting like spammers. This comes as WhatsApp continues to battle scammers who target unsuspecting users through phishing attacks and other deceptive tactics.

While WhatsApp users can already block and report messages from unknown numbers, the new restriction feature is designed to be more proactive. It will rely on automated systems to detect spammy behavior, such as sending a large number of messages to users you don't know. If you're restricted, you'll still be able to receive and respond to messages in existing chats, but you won't be able to start new conversations.

This is a temporary consequence, and the idea is to give users a chance to mend their ways before losing access to their WhatsApp account entirely. It's also important to note that WhatsApp isn't necessarily peeking into the content of your messages before restricting an account. Instead, they're likely using sophisticated algorithms to identify red flags associated with spammers.

Credit: WABetaInfo

Restricting users from initiating new chats is a significant step, but it's a necessary one to make WhatsApp a safer and more enjoyable experience for everyone. Spammers are a constant nuisance on many online platforms, and WhatsApp is taking a stand to keep them at bay.

It's essential to be aware of the types of behavior that could trigger a restriction. If you're sending a lot of messages to people you don't know, or if you're using WhatsApp for bulk messaging or automated messaging, you could be flagged. The best way to avoid getting restricted is to simply use WhatsApp for its intended purpose: communicating with friends and family.

The new restriction feature is currently in development, but it's expected to be rolled out to users in a future update, as noted by WABetaInfo after spotting it in the latest version of WhatsApp beta for Android (v2.24.10.5). Hopefully, by cracking down on spam, WhatsApp can help to create a more secure and trustworthy environment for its users.
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless