WhatsApp launches new stickers to help promote social distancing

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Apr 21, 2020, 2:23 PM
WhatsApp and WHO (World Health Organization) have teamed up to offer the social app's users a new set of stickers that support social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic. Launched one and a half years ago, stickers proved to be quite popular among WhatsApp users, so a new round of stickers is certainly a welcome addition.

The stickers pack that all WhatsApp users should now find in their apps is called “Together at Home” and is meant to “help people stay connected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond.”

One other thing worth adding is that the sticker pack has been localized for nine languages: Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. To use them, simply open a chat window and tap the stickers icon to download the “Together at Home” pack for free.

You can find a picture showing all the stickers launched today by WhatsApp in case they're not available for you. We did check our app and they didn't show up yet, so this must be a staged rollout.

