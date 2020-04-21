WhatsApp launches new stickers to help promote social distancing
One other thing worth adding is that the sticker pack has been localized for nine languages: Arabic, French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish and Turkish. To use them, simply open a chat window and tap the stickers icon to download the “Together at Home” pack for free.
You can find a picture showing all the stickers launched today by WhatsApp in case they're not available for you. We did check our app and they didn't show up yet, so this must be a staged rollout.