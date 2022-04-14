WhatsApp announces important changes for groups: Reactions, File Sharing, more

Reactions - Emoji reactions are coming to WhatsApp so people can quickly share their opinion without flooding chats with new messages.

Admin Delete - Group admins will be able to remove errant or problematic messages from everyone's chats.

File Sharing – We're increasing file sharing to support files up to 2 gigabytes so people can easily collaborate on projects.

Larger Voice Calls – We'll introduce one-tap voice calling for up to 32 people with all new design for those times when talking live is better than chatting.





Another important aspect worth mentioning is that since all Community hubs will be private, messages will be protected with end-to-end encryption. According to WhatsApp, Communities will be the company’s main focus for the year to come, so expect more announcements in that regard.

