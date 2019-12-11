Windows iOS Android Apps

Millions of mobile users will lose WhatsApp in February

Alan Friedman by Alan Friedman   /  Dec 11, 2019, 12:18 PM
Millions of mobile users will lose WhatsApp in February
WhatsApp has made what it calls "a tough decision" and will soon drop millions of users from the messaging app according to an updated support page (via the New York Post). The page notes that starting on February 1st, 2020, those using a device running iOS 8 or older will no longer be able to use the app. Currently, a new WhatsApp account cannot be opened nor can a user reverify an existing account unless the device being used is loaded with iOS 9 or higher. The WhatsApp support page states "For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone. Please visit the Apple Support website to learn how to update your iPhone's software." Sage advice.

Those with an Android-powered device running version 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) or older can no longer open a new WhatsApp account or reverify an existing account. And starting on February 1st, 2020, Android users must have Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich installed in order to use WhatsApp. As for Windows Phone users, all versions of the OS will no longer be able to use WhatsApp after December 31st, 2019.

The iOS version of the app launched in August 2009 followed by the Android version which was first listed in the Android Market during October 2010. Earlier this year, WhatsApp reported that it had 1.5 billion monthly active users, so even if it loses a few million of them, it still has a very healthy number of subscribers. Facebook purchased the messaging app in 2014 for a price that ballooned to approximately $21 billion by the time the deal closed in October 2014.

Those being left without WhatsApp by these changes can rectify the situation by updating the OS on their phone. And if their iPhone can't be updated to iOS 9 or higher, or their Android phone cannot be updated to version 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich or higher, it might be time for them to purchase a new handset. As for Windows Phone users, that ship sailed a long time ago.

If your phone meets the minimum OS requirements, WhatsApp can be installed from the App Store or the Google Play Store.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

These-are-the-Phones-We-Used-and-Loved-the-Most-in-2019
These are the phones we used and loved the most in 2019
phonearena-2019-awards-best-phones-of-the-year
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best phones of the year
PhoneArena-2019-Awards-Best-Camera-Phones
PhoneArena 2019 Awards: Best Camera Phones
samsung-galaxy-s11-4500mah-battery
The standard Samsung Galaxy S11 will pack an even bigger battery than previously expected
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor
Trial-to-determine-fate-of-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-starts-tomorrow
Fate of the T-Mobile-Sprint merger rests on a trial that begins tomorrow
Apple-to-name-iPhone-SE-sequel-iPhone-9
Apple's next handset will reportedly be the iPhone 9
OnePlus-8-Lite-renders-surface
Fresh renders reveal a return to the mid-range sector for OnePlus

Popular stories

t-mobile-sprint-merger-pricing-promises-undermined-lawsuit
T-Mobile's post-merger pricing commitments may have been undermined by Sprint exec
Download-FitbitOS-4.1-update-Versa-smartwatches
Fitbit OS 4.1 update rolling out to all compatible smartwatches in the US
T-Mobile-will-reportedly-lower-the-price-it-pays-for-Sprint
T-Mobile expected to revise lower the price it will pay for Sprint
108MP-camera-photos-xiaomi-mi-note-10-samsung-galaxy-s11
Testing this 108MP camera makes me wish the Samsung Galaxy S11 DOESN'T have one
sams-club-deals-gift-card-iphone-11-galaxy-note-10-more
Sam's Club is preparing another stunning deal on the latest iPhones and Samsung flagships
google-pixel-4-att-deal-new-line-monthly-installments
Here's how you can get Google's Pixel 4 at a measly $150 overall (no trade-in required)
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-battery-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ battery has leaked and it's massive
galaxy-s11-leaks-samsung-exclusive-108MP-camera-sensor
The Galaxy S11 leaks in a test mule case, flaunting a Samsung-exclusive 108MP sensor

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.