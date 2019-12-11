Millions of mobile users will lose WhatsApp in February



WhatsApp has made what it calls "a tough decision" and will soon drop millions of users from the messaging app according to an updated support page (via the New York Post ). The page notes that starting on February 1st, 2020, those using a device running iOS 8 or older will no longer be able to use the app. Currently, a new WhatsApp account cannot be opened nor can a user reverify an existing account unless the device being used is loaded with iOS 9 or higher. The WhatsApp support page states "For the best experience, we recommend you use the latest version of iOS available for your phone. Please visit the Apple Support website to learn how to update your iPhone's software." Sage advice.





Those with an Android-powered device running version 2.3.7 (Gingerbread) or older can no longer open a new WhatsApp account or reverify an existing account. And starting on February 1st, 2020, Android users must have Android 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich installed in order to use WhatsApp. As for Windows Phone users, all versions of the OS will no longer be able to use WhatsApp after December 31st, 2019.







The iOS version of the app launched in August 2009 followed by the Android version which was first listed in the Android Market during October 2010. Earlier this year, WhatsApp reported that it had 1.5 billion monthly active users, so even if it loses a few million of them, it still has a very healthy number of subscribers. Facebook purchased the messaging app in 2014 for a price that ballooned to approximately $21 billion by the time the deal closed in October 2014





Those being left without WhatsApp by these changes can rectify the situation by updating the OS on their phone. And if their iPhone can't be updated to iOS 9 or higher, or their Android phone cannot be updated to version 4.0 Ice Cream Sandwich or higher, it might be time for them to purchase a new handset. As for Windows Phone users, that ship sailed a long time ago.



