TikTok introduces passkey login for iOS users and joins big tech companies into an alliance
Forgetting your password can be a real hassle, especially when you're in a rush to get something done. And let's not forget the frustration of being locked out of your social media account. Well, TikTok has some good news for its iOS users—it's rolling out passkeys for login.
Passkeys offer a safer alternative to traditional passwords as they consist of a cryptographic key pair. They are securely stored on your device, and you can simply use your fingerprint or face to unlock them. Passkeys work seamlessly with apps and websites, enabling quick and secure logins without the hassle of remembering passwords. Or to say it in a few words, with passkeys, there are no passwords to worry about being stolen or forgotten.
Along with introducing passkeys for iOS users, TikTok joins some of the biggest tech companies in the world by announcing its membership in the FIDO Alliance, a global organization that aims to establish authentication standards and reduce reliance on conventional passwords. The FIDO Alliance includes major players like Apple, Samsung, Google, Meta, Amazon, American Express, PayPal, and many more well-known companies.
TikTok has started introducing passkeys for iOS users in selected regions, including Asia, Africa, Australia, and South America, with plans to expand to more countries and operating systems in the future. While passkeys aren't available in the US yet, TikTok will likely roll out them there, considering the significant number of US-based iOS users and TikTok's massive user base of around 150 million in the US alone.
To use passkeys on TikTok, iOS users need to ensure their devices are running the latest version of iOS and have iCloud Keychain enabled. This is because passkeys are stored securely within Apple's password management system. Additionally, it's important to have two-factor authentication activated for their Apple ID to further enhance security.
Image Credit–TikTok
