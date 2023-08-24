WhatsApp introduces nameless groups and explores a recent history-sharing feature

These groups will be dynamically named based on the added users. The name of the group will appear differently for each participant, contingent on their contact listings on their phone. The company has plans to introduce this new group feature globally within the upcoming weeks.

That is not all, as it appears that WhatsApp focus lies on groups these days because, according to, it is developing a new group feature named “Recent History Sharing.” This feature is set to automatically share messages sent within the group 24 hours before a new person joins. The ability to use this option will be limited to group admins once it becomes available in a forthcoming WhatsApp update.This feature could be warmly welcomed and certainly prove to be useful. It addresses the challenge new members face when trying to join group chats and participate in discussions without proper context. For now, the feature is under development, but it will come out eventually.