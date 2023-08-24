Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

WhatsApp introduces nameless groups and explores a recent history-sharing feature

Apps
WhatsApp introduces nameless groups and explores a recent history-sharing feature
WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users around the world, and it tries to keep them satisfied by introducing new features and updates regularly. Just recently, the Meta-owned app added support for high-resolution photos and introduced screen sharing during video calls. Now, users can create groups without adding any names, which is an update from before, when users were required to put in a group name when creating a new one.

Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, revealed this update on his Facebook page. According to reports from TechCrunch, the company clarified that, unlike the typical WhatsApp groups that can accommodate more than 1,000 participants, the unnamed groups will be limited to a maximum of six participants.

These groups will be dynamically named based on the added users. The name of the group will appear differently for each participant, contingent on their contact listings on their phone. The company has plans to introduce this new group feature globally within the upcoming weeks.

That is not all, as it appears that WhatsApp focus lies on groups these days because, according to Wabetainfo, it is developing a new group feature named “Recent History Sharing.” This feature is set to automatically share messages sent within the group 24 hours before a new person joins. The ability to use this option will be limited to group admins once it becomes available in a forthcoming WhatsApp update.

This feature could be warmly welcomed and certainly prove to be useful. It addresses the challenge new members face when trying to join group chats and participate in discussions without proper context. For now, the feature is under development, but it will come out eventually.

Popular stories

Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Best Buy might soon stop offering T-Mobile services and end all support
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Want a tablet for work? Get the Surface Pro 8 for 41% off from Amazon or for $230 off from Walmart with a keyboard
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
Best Buy is selling two Microsoft Surface Pro 9 variants at monster discounts for a limited time
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
A friendly reminder from Google: Clean your Pixel Buds every 120 hours of use!
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Study reveals that these two U.S. carriers are favored by scammers for their mobile scams
Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
iPhone SE 4: Samsung and Google will hate the $500 flagship-killer that Android users will love
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
More Exynos 2400 specs are leaked and the SoC could make Galaxy S24 users happy
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Planning on buying an upcoming flagship phone? Tipster has some bad news about pricing
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
Anonymous Google insider leaks new Camera UI for Pixel 8 line
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
iPhone 15 Ultra - not Pro Max - might have a Galaxy S23 Ultra-level zoom camera
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
Teens believe that Android phones are for old people and parents only
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless