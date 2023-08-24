WhatsApp introduces nameless groups and explores a recent history-sharing feature
WhatsApp has more than 2 billion users around the world, and it tries to keep them satisfied by introducing new features and updates regularly. Just recently, the Meta-owned app added support for high-resolution photos and introduced screen sharing during video calls. Now, users can create groups without adding any names, which is an update from before, when users were required to put in a group name when creating a new one.
That is not all, as it appears that WhatsApp focus lies on groups these days because, according to Wabetainfo, it is developing a new group feature named “Recent History Sharing.” This feature is set to automatically share messages sent within the group 24 hours before a new person joins. The ability to use this option will be limited to group admins once it becomes available in a forthcoming WhatsApp update.
This feature could be warmly welcomed and certainly prove to be useful. It addresses the challenge new members face when trying to join group chats and participate in discussions without proper context. For now, the feature is under development, but it will come out eventually.
Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta, revealed this update on his Facebook page. According to reports from TechCrunch, the company clarified that, unlike the typical WhatsApp groups that can accommodate more than 1,000 participants, the unnamed groups will be limited to a maximum of six participants.
These groups will be dynamically named based on the added users. The name of the group will appear differently for each participant, contingent on their contact listings on their phone. The company has plans to introduce this new group feature globally within the upcoming weeks.
