What's happening on your iPhone might not be staying on your iPhone after iOS 18

By
0comments
iOS Apple
iPhone Enhanced Visual Search
Apple has silently introduced a feature called Enhanced Visual Search that's toggled on by default and works by sending information to the company's server.

Enhanced Visual Search in Photos allows you to search for photos using landmarks or points of interest. Your device privately matches places in your photos to a global index Apple maintains on our servers. We apply homomorphic encryption and differential privacy, and use an OHTTP relay that hides IP address. This prevents Apple from learning about the information in your photos.
Apple

As Software Engineer Jeff Johnson explores in his blog post, this behavior is at odds with what the company professes about security and privacy practices.


The Enhanced Visual Search setting was rolled out with Apple's latest operating system versions for Mac (macOS 15) and iPhones (iOS 18), which were released on September 16.



However, Apple first mentioned Enhanced Visual Search only on October 24, and that too discreetly. The feature allows your iPhone to identify photos of places, or most specifically landmarks, in your photo library.  

Enhanced Visual Search for photos, which allows a user to search their photo library for specific locations, like landmarks and points of interest, is an illustrative example of a useful feature powered by combining ML with HE and private server lookups. Using PNNS, a user’s device privately queries a global index of popular landmarks and points of interest maintained by Apple to find approximate matches for places depicted in their photo library.
Apple, October 2024

The Verge explains that the feature will identify a specific location when you swipe up on a photo you have taken of a building and tap "Look Up Landmark." A card will pop up with the name of the landmark and a link to a related article.

To determine the name of any given landmark, your iPhone will use a global index of well-known landmarks and points of interest kept by Apple to find matches for places in your album.

An on-device machine learning (ML) model analyzes a photo and decide if there is a region of interest (ROI) that may include a landmark. If the answer is affirmative, an encrypted request is sent to Apple's server, where it carries out a bunch of processes, such as applying homomorphic encryption and differential privacy, and sends back candidate landmarks to the iPhone. An on-device reranking model then takes over and predicts the best candidate.

The photo's metadata is then updated with the landmark label, allowing you to easily find it when searching your iPhone for the landmark’s name.

While there can be many use cases for the feature and many may find it useful, it shouldn't have been enabled by default, considering it sends information related to your photo to Apple.

Making matters worse is the fact that Apple never publicly announced the feature. Also, in case you are wondering, the feature is not a part of Apple Intelligence. I found the setting on my iPhone 14 Pro (and disabled it right away), which cannot run Apple Intelligence.
Anam Hamid
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro image shows first front design change since iPhone 14 Pro
T-Mobile will terminate 5G internet service if it suspects you don't need it
Do not update your Meta Quest headset if it’s been sitting for a while
T-Mobile subscriber buys new phone and ends up with a used refurbished unit
Samsung customers on T-Mobile have a new reason to be out-of-this-world happy
Some Pixel users are having serious problems after installing the latest security update
Apple will buy some of the chips TSMC will make in the U.S. starting in the second half of 2025
You won't believe the number of months the average American wasted checking his phone in 2024
EU's USB-C mandate forces Apple to pull remaining iPhone 14 and SE models from online stores
iPhone SE 4 price leak shows benefit of Apple’s own modem
Another Samsung S25 Ultra leak seems to confirm only one big camera upgrade for their 2025 flagship
Buyers can't resist snatching the budget Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) at this sweet price cut
