What was the most significant update on the iPhone 16?
This year’s iPhone event was full of unsurprising news on features that had already been announced or rumored for months. That made many people feel underwhelmed by Apple’s supposedly big show. Despite that, the iPhone 16 Series has delivered most of the promised features many people were excited about.
On the bright side, most hardware updates are available for everyone. Perhaps the most noticeable is the Camera Control button on all iPhone 16 models. The base iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are also getting the Action Button of last year’s Pro models. The hardware parity extends to the chip. The base models have the A18, while the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are powered by the slightly upgraded A18 Pro.
Before Apple’s event, we asked you what feature excited you the most. Apple Intelligence and the larger screens were the winning options. Now that the event is done and we know everything, we can ask the same question in a different context. What do you think is the most significant update on the new iPhones? Did you change your opinion during the event? If you have another option in mind, share it in the comments.
Of course, the highlight was the AI-powered Apple Intelligence. Unfortunately and unsurprisingly, most of its features won’t be available until later this year. As for people in the European Union - Apple Intelligence won’t be available at all for some time. That didn’t dampen Apple’s enthusiastic “build for Apple Intelligence” claims, but it may have disappointed many potential buyers.
There is a new way the Pro models are different from the base ones, though. They now have 0.2” bigger screens than the base models, so the iPhone 16 Pro is 6.3”, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is a 6.9” giant. Paired with incredibly thin bezels, these two are capturing the eye.
