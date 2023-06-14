What to do if your Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector starts peeling

Foldable smartphones have injected excitement into the market, offering a fresh take on traditional designs. The Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series have won over enthusiasts, as well as those seeking a larger screen or a more compact form factor, respectively. However, like any emerging technology, foldable phones face challenges, particularly in terms of durability.



If you already own a Galaxy Z Fold or Z Flip smartphone, you have probably experienced or at least heard of problems related to their screen protectors. In many cases, the screen protectors of the Galaxy Z series just wear off faster than they should and start causing trouble. If you wonder how to replace your inner screen protector, we have some suggestions and recommendations.





How to prevent your Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector from peeling



What does the inner screen protector on Galaxy Z Flip and Z Fold do

Your Galaxy foldable phone comes with a preinstalled inner screen protector made of Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), which is a flexible material resistant to grease, oil, and abrasion. The protector is designed to ensure that the screen will not be damaged while folding, unfolding, and general use.





The goal is to keep the screen safe from scratches, debris, or any other possible damage it might receive. It’s important to note that this protector is not meant to be user replaceable, unlike the ones Samsung puts over its non-foldable phone displays.



What are the issues with the Z Fold and Z Flip screen protectors

As with almost any new technology, there are a few things that need to be improved with time. The problem with the inner screen protectors on Samsung foldable phones appears to be that they start to peel off quite early (in extreme cases, after just 6 months of use), which I guess can be frustrating especially if you have spent a big amount of money on your new phone.









How to tell if your Z Fold or Z Flip screen protector is peeling

Well, the peeling of a screen protector is something you probably would notice since it can be quite annoying. You would see, for example, bubbles on your screen right where the phone folds.



In the case of our Galaxy Z Fold 3, these were small, barely noticeable at first. However, over the course of several weeks, the protector had peeled entirely in the area over the crease.



Keep in mind that the protective layer that peels off is not the screen, so keep calm when you see such damage – it is treatable. But you sure have to find a way to replace the protector so that the much pricier screen stays preserved.







What to do if your Z Fold or Z Flip screen protector is peeling

The first thing I would recommend is not to peel off the entire inner screen protector by yourself but to find your nearest Samsung service center or any other authorized service. Samsung also works with more than 250 Best Buy locations across the USA, so the chance to have one near you is quite big.









After you've found a service center (or have been recommended one by the Samsung support team because this is also an option), you should check if the Samsung screen protector replacement promo applies to you. To put it briefly, Samsung offers a free replacement—but there's a catch.

You can also check if any of the Asurion services is located near you since they offer solutions for the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series as well. And if you are outside the USA, you can again check the local websites of Samsung and Asurion to see if there are any service centers near you.





It will only replace the inner screen protector once within one year of purchasing the phone. This offer applies to the Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Z Flip 5G, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Z Fold, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Fold 4.



After the first year, the cost of replacing the screen protector starts at $19.99. And if the inner screen protector peels off regularly, maintaining your phone in its best condition could become a bit expensive. So let us see if you can do anything about that.



How to prevent your Z Fold or Z Flip inner screen protector from peeling

As much as I want to share some big secret with you that magically keeps your screen protector undamaged, I can’t. But there are some things you could at least try, and that for sure won't hurt.





For starters, you could clean your screen edges and hinge with a microfiber cloth and always make sure that there aren't any sharp particles or dirt before closing the phone. Also, try to treat the hinge and mechanism with care by avoiding pushing too hard when opening and closing the phone.