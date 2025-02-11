Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

What is the most significant technological invention of our century?

What is the most significant technological invention of our century?
Technology has shaped human societies and changed history through the ages. It’s what enabled humanity to literally reshape the world, and it has turned into our measure of progress.

If we speak very broadly, probably the wheel, the printing press, and electricity are the most important technologies ever invented. However, those are now considered a given, and nobody would call them inventive.

Today’s meaning of the word “technology” is focused on the digital technologies of the last few decades. Precisely this type of technology is also the most impactful in our daily life.

So, considering your daily life, the way you work and communicate, and how things are changing in the world, which technology do you think has the biggest impact? Vote in our poll and tell us what you think about those technologies in the comments!

