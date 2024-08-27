What iPhone 16 model do you like the most?
Apple will officially launch the iPhone 16 Series on September 9, but we already know enough about it to think of the choice we have. As with every release, the new phones will have some pros and cons, so the choices may not be instantly obvious.
The most significant differences will be between the base iPhone 16 and 16 Plus and the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max versions. The well-known differences will be the used materials, the camera systems, and the performance. The base models will likely get aluminum bodies, less powerful chipsets, and double cameras on the back. Meanwhile, the 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max will sport titanium bodies, Pro-level chipsets, and triple cameras.
So, there are enough differences, not only between the iPhone 16 models but also between them and the older models, to make the choice a little more tricky than usual. Our question is, which is your favorite iPhone 16? Vote in our poll and comment below with your thoughts about your favorite iPhone 16 model. Or do you prefer to wait for the official announcement? Let us know!
Unlike in previous years, in 2024, Apple will give us four different iPhone sizes. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will keep the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, but the Pro models will get 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screens. All of them will have the Dynamic Island, Action button, and the new Capture button.
