Apple
WWDC 2023: How to watch and what to expect?
Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) is one of the Cupertino company’s most important events of the year. Traditionally, WWDC has always had a bigger focus on software, with hardware often taking the back seat.

Nevertheless, this year, we expect at least one big hardware announcement - namely, the unveiling of Apple’s long awaited mixed/virtual/augmented-reality (MR/VR/AR) headset. Thus, expectations are naturally high and we would understand if yours are as well.

This is why we have compiled everything we currently know about WWDC 2023 - from how to watch to what to expect - all in one place. If there is any new information, we will make sure to add it as quickly as possible. So what do we have so far?

In all likelihood, anyone with an internet connection will be able to follow WWDC 2023 online in real time. One of the easiest ways to do so will likely be via Apple’s official YouTube channel. We will be adding a link to the stream as soon as the latter has been made available. Additionally, we will also cover the event extensively here at PhoneArena.

That being said, for the time being, we still do not know when WWDC 2023 will actually start. However, we are confident that Apple’s first major event for 2023 will most likely take place sometime in early June.

While we are still waiting for an official announcement from the Cupertino company, in the past, Apple has generally scheduled its WWDC events in either the first or the second week of June. In 2022 for example, the conference was held from June 6 to June 10.

In light of this year’s calendar, there are two main possibilities: WWDC 2023 could either take place between June 5 and June 9, or between June 12 and June 16. Once Apple officially reveals the final dates, we will be updating this article accordingly. This should be happening very soon, given that Apple generally announces the dates for WWDC in late March or early April.

The highlight of this year’s event will almost certainly be Apple’s AR/VR headset, reportedly dubbed the “Reality Pro”. Based on what we know so far about the first-generation device, it will likely be a rather niche product. It is projected to cost upwards of $3000, which is why Apple is already working on another, more affordable headset, expected to launch down the road.

The Reality Pro will thus be geared more towards professionals and will come equipped with a plethora of impressive specs, including next-generation display technology, an M2 chipset, and a variety of different sensors to track eye and head movements. For reference, earlier this year Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman gave us the most in-depth look yet of Apple's VR/AR headset.

The Reality Pro will likely run a new operating system (rumored to be called xrOS), which could be one of the main reasons why Apple has chosen to unveil the headset at WWDC. Such timing should allow developers to work on applications before the new device makes its debut.

Lastly, it is possible that users might have to wait a while before getting their hands on the Reality Pro. According to most analysts, there could be a delay between the announcement at WWDC and the official launch of the headset.

Beyond the Reality Pro, we expect a number of important software announcements, including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and watchOS 9. Most insiders expect all of the aforementioned software updates to be somewhat incremental, because Apple has been focusing much of its recents efforts on VR.

With that in mind, we expect iOS 17 to bring support for third-party App Stores (in compliance with EU legislation) and improvements to CarPlay, while iPadOS 17 should refine the multi-tasking experience on Apple’s tablets.

Thanks to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, we already know that Apple will talk up Its mixed-reality headset in 2023 but not much else. Currently, there are no indications that Apple will be releasing new iPads, but if it does they will feature little more than incremental spec bumps.

Additionally, we expect neither any new AirPods models, nor a new iPhone SE to be launched. Lastly, the next Apple Watch announcement should be scheduled for September, alongside the unveiling of the new iPhone 15 series. This leaves us with the Mac lineup, which, according to some sources, could be updated with a new 15-inch MacBook Air.

