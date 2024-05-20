Vote now: How much did you pay for your current smartphone?

Whenever we cover premium smartphones, we get a lot of feedback that many cheaper models provide similar experiences. This sentiment can be seen all around the internet, not just in our comments section.









This discrepancy makes us wonder about smartphone pricing a lot. That’s why we’re asking you to tell us how much your smartphone costs. Then, if you feel like it, you can share more about your choice in the comments. What’s your smartphone? Why did you choose it over other models? How important was the price when you decided to buy it?