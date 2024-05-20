Vote now: How much did you pay for your current smartphone?
For a while, it looked like people were fed up with the increasing prices of smartphones and the sales were going down. Then, in the beginning of 2024, the market started recovering, and consumers seemed eager to buy new devices. More interestingly, they’re buying the most expensive smartphones the most.
Whenever we cover premium smartphones, we get a lot of feedback that many cheaper models provide similar experiences. This sentiment can be seen all around the internet, not just in our comments section.
Some of the most talked about smartphones this year were Nothing Phone (2a) and Google Pixel 8a, both covering different parts of the mid-range segment. Meanwhile, the latest market reports show that the most popular smartphones are the most expensive models by Apple and Samsung.
This discrepancy makes us wonder about smartphone pricing a lot. That’s why we’re asking you to tell us how much your smartphone costs. Then, if you feel like it, you can share more about your choice in the comments. What’s your smartphone? Why did you choose it over other models? How important was the price when you decided to buy it?
