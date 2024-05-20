Get up to $750 enhanced trade-in credit on the Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!
Buy a brand new Galaxy S24 Ultra and get a free pair of Buds Pro2 and a free storage upgrade. Save up to $750 more with trade-in at the Samsung store!

Vote now: How much did you pay for your current smartphone?

By
0comments
Vote now: How much did you pay for your current smartphone?
For a while, it looked like people were fed up with the increasing prices of smartphones and the sales were going down. Then, in the beginning of 2024, the market started recovering, and consumers seemed eager to buy new devices. More interestingly, they’re buying the most expensive smartphones the most.

Whenever we cover premium smartphones, we get a lot of feedback that many cheaper models provide similar experiences. This sentiment can be seen all around the internet, not just in our comments section.

Some of the most talked about smartphones this year were Nothing Phone (2a) and Google Pixel 8a, both covering different parts of the mid-range segment. Meanwhile, the latest market reports show that the most popular smartphones are the most expensive models by Apple and Samsung.

This discrepancy makes us wonder about smartphone pricing a lot. That’s why we’re asking you to tell us how much your smartphone costs. Then, if you feel like it, you can share more about your choice in the comments. What’s your smartphone? Why did you choose it over other models? How important was the price when you decided to buy it?

How much did you pay for your current smartphone?

Vote View Result


Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
T-Mobile removes old plans from website, stoking fears people will be moved to pricier ones
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
Surprising photo reveals Samsung’s CEO doesn’t use a Galaxy S24 Ultra! I think I know exactly why...
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
If everything goes to plan, T-Mobile's 5G service will soon get another boost
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile can't stop Verizon and AT&T users from suing in search for billions in damages
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
T-Mobile blamed for sky-high prices for consumers in the US
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2
Eligible T-Mobile accounts getting satellite messaging option after downloading Android 15 Beta 2

Latest News

These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
These Galaxy Tab S8 models sport a fantastic $250 discount for the Discover Samsung Sale
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
Brilliant Pixel 8a proves why Google should never make another $500 mid-range phone
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
This new Apple Watch Series 7 with LTE and full warranty is one of today's most spectacular bargains
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
Samsung's budget Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) again sports a tempting discount on Amazon
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
The 13-inch iPad Pro M4 (2024) is getting easier to repair, but the Pencil Pro is "disposable"
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
Cricket introduces new unlimited Apple smartwatch plan
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless