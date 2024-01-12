Vivo’s next flagship will reportedly come in glass and leather options
Vivo has already introduced two new flagships last month, the X100 and X100 Pro, but the Chinese company has one more ace up its sleeve, the elusive X100 Pro+.
The phone was originally part of Vivo’s flagship line for 2023, but ultimately the handset maker decided that the X100 Pro+ deserves to be in the spotlight without any other distractions.
Although a previous report claimed the most expensive version of the phone will come with 24GB RAM, the leaker says no evidence was found to support that theory yet.
Other key features of the Vivo X100 Pro+ that were tipped over the weekend include USB 3.2, IP68 certification, and two-way satellite communication.
Also, previous reports claim the phone will boast a Samsung AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a powerful camera that consists of a 50-megapixel main camera (Sony LYT-900 sensor), an ultra-wide lens, and a 200-megapxel periscope telephoto camera with 200x digital zoom and 4.3x optical zoom.
We have yet to learn anything about the size of the battery, but rumor has it that it will feature 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support.
As such, Vivo X100 Pro+ is expected to be unveiled sometime in Q2 2024, and from the latest reports, it looks like this will be a powerful, exquisite device. According to Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station (via PlayfulDroid), the upcoming Vivo X100 Pro+ will pack up to 16GB RAM and 1TB of internal memory.
On the bright side, it looks like Vivo plans to launch three different color versions: black, blue, and yellow. The black model will feature a leather finish, while the other two variants will have a glass back, according to the tipster.
