Verizon forgives debts of North Carolina residents devastated by Hurricane Helene
As part of its response to those Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina communities that shared the impact of the Hurricane Helene, Verizon already waived its fees for domestic calls, texts, and data usage for postpaid consumer and Verizon Small Business customers that were affected by the storm's devastation.
The largest US cell phone carrier is continuing to respond to the destruction of fates and property with a debt forgiveness partnership with ForgiveCo. The organization runs "random acts of kindness" initiative that buys bank credit, medical debt, and other payment obligations from struggling families or individuals and settles it for them. "Often triggered by sudden medical events or accidents, the impact of natural disasters can further destabilize families and limit opportunities for generations," explained ForgiveCo's founder Craig Antico.
Verizon's debt forgiveness program in North Carolina areas affected by Hurricane Helene has now seen $10 million of debt erased from the financial history of residents, which come in addition to a donation already disbursed to United Way of North Carolina in the aftermath of the storm.
Big Red employed the services of Basketball Hall of Fame coach and North Carolina native Roy Williams to share the good news with the newly minted debt-free residents via surprise text messages, emails, and even letters via regular snail mail.
Verizon’s random acts of kindness will lift up thousands of North Carolinians that were left vulnerable to Hurricane Helene’s devastation. These are challenging times, but I’ve seen the strength and resilience of this community. Verizon’s support is a powerful reminder that no one is alone, and together, we’ll rise stronger. It’s a privilege to share this message of hope with the incredible people of North Carolina.
Roy Williams, North Carolina native, resident, philanthropist and Basketball Hall of Fame coach, February '25
According to Leigh Anne Lanier, Atlantic South Market President for Verizon, the initiative has resulted in erasing the debt of 6,500 individuals in the hurricane-afflicted areas for the duration of the partnership with ForgiveCo.
