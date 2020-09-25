Galaxy Z Fold2 5G with Verizon Unlimited plan

Verizon Android Official Alcatel

The inexpensive TCL SIGNA is Verizon's new prepaid smartphone

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Sep 25, 2020, 3:51 AM
The inexpensive TCL SIGNA is Verizon's new prepaid smartphone
Starting today, customers have another option at their disposal when decided what prepaid smartphone they want to buy from Verizon, the TCL SIGNA. If you're looking for the TCL brand on Verizon's website, you won't find it. Instead, you should look for Alcatel if you want to buy the TCL SIGNA.

An inexpensive Android smartphone, TCL SIGNA is available today for just $80. It's only available online and comes in black. Since you'll be buying this online, the $35 activation fee will be waived, so $80 is all that you pay.

Hardware-wise, TCL SIGNA is far from being impressive, but remember that you'll get this one for less than $100. First off, the smartphone features a 5.5-inch HD+ display and a 3,000 mAh battery with battery saver mode.

TCL SIGNA is equipped with a 1.9GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 processor, 2GB RAM, and 16GB expandable storage (up to 256GB). Naturally, the phone runs Android 10 right out of the box and comes preloaded with a handful of Verizon apps like Cloud, Messages+, and My Verizon.

On the back, the smartphone packs a single 8-megapixel main camera, while in the front there's a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. TCL SIGNA features a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side, which lets you make calls, get directions, and send texts using just your voice.

If you're looking for a second phone or a very cheap one, TCL SIGNA is a decent option for what you pay. You can check it out right now on Verizon's online store.

