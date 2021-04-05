Verizon and Amazon team up to offer enhanced 5G services to business customers
In partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), Verizon will deliver so-called private mobile edge computing (MEC) solutions. The latter has been specifically designed to enable flexible and quick deployment of new apps and services for customers. The main role of MEC is to reduce network congestion and enhance app performance.
Finally, the first enterprise customer to benefit from Verizon's private MEC solution is Corning Inc., as the company is already exploring the benefit of 5G and private MEC in North Carolina, at one of the largest fiber-optic cable manufacturing facilities in the world.