Valve's auto chess game arrives on iOS and Android in February
Speaking of launch, Valve confirmed that Dota Underlords will be released on PC, Android and iOS on February 25, so about a month from now. Season 1 of Dota Underlords will most likely bring new rewards for players and, probably, a premium Battle Pass for those who want even better rewards.
In fact, Dota Battle Pass owners were the only ones eligible for the Underlords open beta, so the rewards might be tied to this Battle Pass or perhaps there will be a new one specifically available to mobile players. In any case, Valve said it will be sharing more information about Season 1 in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more on this one.
