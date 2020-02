Valve's auto chess game arrives on iOS and Android in February

Last year, Valve released an early build of Dota Underlords , its first-ever auto chess game based on the popular MOBA franchise. Since last summer, Valve rolled out a bunch of updates meant to fine-tune the game and make it ready for primetime.Today, developers announced Dota Underlords is now getting its last major update before it leaves Early Access and kicks off Season 1. According to Valve, more new features and content, as well as UI improvements will be delivered when the game launches next month.Speaking of launch, Valve confirmed that Dota Underlords will be released on PC, Android and iOS on February 25, so about a month from now. Season 1 of Dota Underlords will most likely bring new rewards for players and, probably, a premium Battle Pass for those who want even better rewards.In fact, Dota Battle Pass owners were the only ones eligible for the Underlords open beta, so the rewards might be tied to this Battle Pass or perhaps there will be a new one specifically available to mobile players. In any case, Valve said it will be sharing more information about Season 1 in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more on this one.