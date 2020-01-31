iOS Android Games

Valve's auto chess game arrives on iOS and Android in February

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 31, 2020, 9:02 PM
Valve's auto chess game arrives on iOS and Android in February
Last year, Valve released an early build of Dota Underlords, its first-ever auto chess game based on the popular MOBA franchise. Since last summer, Valve rolled out a bunch of updates meant to fine-tune the game and make it ready for primetime.

Today, developers announced Dota Underlords is now getting its last major update before it leaves Early Access and kicks off Season 1. According to Valve, more new features and content, as well as UI improvements will be delivered when the game launches next month.

Speaking of launch, Valve confirmed that Dota Underlords will be released on PC, Android and iOS on February 25, so about a month from now. Season 1 of Dota Underlords will most likely bring new rewards for players and, probably, a premium Battle Pass for those who want even better rewards.

In fact, Dota Battle Pass owners were the only ones eligible for the Underlords open beta, so the rewards might be tied to this Battle Pass or perhaps there will be a new one specifically available to mobile players. In any case, Valve said it will be sharing more information about Season 1 in the coming weeks, so stay tuned for more on this one.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Major outage hits all big four US carriers (and a few smaller ones)
Major outage hits all big four US carriers (and a few smaller ones)
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
Samsung Galaxy A51 Review
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip vs Motorola Razr: Preliminary specs, size, features, and price comparison
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
2021 iPhone 9 (SE2) Plus to feature Touch ID power button, LCD display
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple to launch AirTags, premium headphones, wireless charger, and more soon
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Apple reports strong iPhone sales for the holiday quarter
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier (Nope: Sprint and AT&T on day one)

Popular stories

The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Final approval for T-Mobile-Sprint merger might not come until July or even later
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 is free right now at Best Buy with installments
Believe it or not, Apple's iPhone 11 is free right now at Best Buy with installments
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates
Samsung reps insist Galaxy S8 and Note 8 will receive Android 10 updates

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless