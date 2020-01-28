Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!





We gave you the 10 most popular phone brands worldwide, including not only the big names like Samsung and Apple, but also many companies out of Asia like Huawei and Xiaomi.





Now, after nearly 4,000 of you have voted, the results are in and we can safely say that we have a surprise. Take a look at the final chart:





Which is your favorite phone brand? Apple Google Huawei / Honor LG Motorola Nokia OnePlus Samsung Sony Xiaomi / Redmi Other Apple 16.64% Google 4.21% Huawei / Honor 4.29% LG 2.42% Motorola 1.61% Nokia 1.45% OnePlus 27.74% Samsung 31.82% Sony 4.11% Xiaomi / Redmi 4.29% Other 1.43%





The big winner is Samsung. The brand got nearly 32% of your votes and that is a strong showing, but not at all unexpected considering the strong Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, as well as the downpour of exciting rumors and leaks about the new Galaxy S20.





The big surprise comes at the second place where we have OnePlus. The "Never Settle" movement grabbed the hearts of nearly 28% of our readers and it shows that people appreciated the combination between super fast performance and more affordable prices that OnePlus offers.





At number three we have Apple. The Cupertino company amassed 16.6% of the votes and all of that stands on the shoulders of the iPhone 11 series that bring big improvements to battery life and camera.





Huawei, Google, Xiaomi and Sony each got around 4.2 % of the votes and were far behind the market leaders in this poll. LG, Motorola and Nokia had the least brand love finishing with less than 2% of the votes.