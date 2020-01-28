Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Now, after nearly 4,000 of you have voted, the results are in and we can safely say that we have a surprise. Take a look at the final chart:
The big winner is Samsung. The brand got nearly 32% of your votes and that is a strong showing, but not at all unexpected considering the strong Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, as well as the downpour of exciting rumors and leaks about the new Galaxy S20.
The big surprise comes at the second place where we have OnePlus. The "Never Settle" movement grabbed the hearts of nearly 28% of our readers and it shows that people appreciated the combination between super fast performance and more affordable prices that OnePlus offers.
At number three we have Apple. The Cupertino company amassed 16.6% of the votes and all of that stands on the shoulders of the iPhone 11 series that bring big improvements to battery life and camera.
Huawei, Google, Xiaomi and Sony each got around 4.2% of the votes and were far behind the market leaders in this poll. LG, Motorola and Nokia had the least brand love finishing with less than 2% of the votes.
7 Comments
1. Jerv5g
Posts: 4; Member since: Jul 15, 2019
posted on 34 min ago 0
5. Rev-9
Posts: 8; Member since: Jan 20, 2020
posted on 20 min ago 0
2. umaru-chan
Posts: 378; Member since: Apr 27, 2017
posted on 31 min ago 0
3. Papa_Ji
Posts: 914; Member since: Jun 27, 2016
posted on 29 min ago 1
4. Skizzo
Posts: 438; Member since: Jul 14, 2013
posted on 24 min ago 0
6. mrochester
Posts: 1044; Member since: Aug 17, 2014
posted on 16 min ago 0
7. GreenMan
Posts: 2702; Member since: Nov 09, 2015
posted on 10 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):