Polls

Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!

Victor Hristov
by Victor Hristov
Jan 28, 2020, 9:36 AM
Users' favorite phone brand in 2020? Poll results are in!
Just last week, we asked you an interesting question: which is your favorite phone brand right now?

We gave you the 10 most popular phone brands worldwide, including not only the big names like Samsung and Apple, but also many companies out of Asia like Huawei and Xiaomi.

Now, after nearly 4,000 of you have voted, the results are in and we can safely say that we have a surprise. Take a look at the final chart:

Which is your favorite phone brand?

Apple
16.64%
Google
4.21%
Huawei / Honor
4.29%
LG
2.42%
Motorola
1.61%
Nokia
1.45%
OnePlus
27.74%
Samsung
31.82%
Sony
4.11%
Xiaomi / Redmi
4.29%
Other
1.43%
Votes 3919

The big winner is Samsung. The brand got nearly 32% of your votes and that is a strong showing, but not at all unexpected considering the strong Galaxy S10 and Note 10 series, as well as the downpour of exciting rumors and leaks about the new Galaxy S20.

The big surprise comes at the second place where we have OnePlus. The "Never Settle" movement grabbed the hearts of nearly 28% of our readers and it shows that people appreciated the combination between super fast performance and more affordable prices that OnePlus offers.

At number three we have Apple. The Cupertino company amassed 16.6% of the votes and all of that stands on the shoulders of the iPhone 11 series that bring big improvements to battery life and camera.

Huawei, Google, Xiaomi and Sony each got around 4.2% of the votes and were far behind the market leaders in this poll. LG, Motorola and Nokia had the least brand love finishing with less than 2% of the votes.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

7 Comments

Jerv5g
Reply

1. Jerv5g

Posts: 4; Member since: Jul 15, 2019

I could of bought OnePlus or Samsung but it wasn't even close, I went for the pixel 4 XL, it's such a awesome phone

posted on 34 min ago

Rev-9
Reply

5. Rev-9

Posts: 8; Member since: Jan 20, 2020

you must be a Trump supporter

posted on 20 min ago

umaru-chan
Reply

2. umaru-chan

Posts: 378; Member since: Apr 27, 2017

Proves that this site has the highest number of Samsung fans of all the brands loyalist. But congtz I guess.

posted on 31 min ago

Papa_Ji
Reply

3. Papa_Ji

Posts: 914; Member since: Jun 27, 2016

Even the world has higher number... lol

posted on 29 min ago

Skizzo
Reply

4. Skizzo

Posts: 438; Member since: Jul 14, 2013

Not surprised that OnePlus did well, just surprised it did THAT well. Good job OP! Was expecting Apple to do better (very close second after Samsung), and am shocked that Huawei didn't hit the 10% mark. LG and Motorola not surprising at all sadly.

posted on 24 min ago

mrochester
Reply

6. mrochester

Posts: 1044; Member since: Aug 17, 2014

AndroidArena strikes again!

posted on 16 min ago

GreenMan
Reply

7. GreenMan

Posts: 2702; Member since: Nov 09, 2015

While Android is all nice and dandy but once you get the taste of Apple's ecosystem, you'll never want to go back to anything else! I've an old iPhone 7 and an even older Mac Mini and the way they communicate with eachother is just... Bananas! Take a photo on your phone and presto, it'll be on your Mac! Same goes to notes, music, iMessage conversations, contacts, calendar, cellular text messages, phone seetings backup, you name it. Android and Windows 10 can only dream of such seamlessness. I'm not saying you can't do this stuff on a Win10 + Android combo, of course you can, it just won't be as seamless. You'll have to install this app on your phone, that program on your PC for every single thing, seperately. Whereas in case of Apple, the operating systems themselves are 'doing the talking'! Hope I didn't offend anyone! G'Day!

posted on 10 min ago

view all comments
Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

galaxy-s20-ultra-plus-vs-apple-iphone-11-pro-max-specs-price-size-preview
Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 series specs and size vs prices pre-release comparison
iPhone-12-release-date-price-features-hardware-5G-rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features, expectations: all the rumors
motorola-mwc-2020-flagship-announcement
Motorola's first flagship in three years arrives February 23
moto-g8-renders-leaked-g8-g8-power-specs-revealed
First Moto G8 renders leak out alongside full G8 and G8 Power specs
galaxy-z-flip-could-be-an-att-exclusive-priced-at-1400-dollars
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip might be available from only one U.S. carrier
Best-alternative-third-party-keyboards-for-Android-iPhone-and-iPad-2015-edition
Best alternative, third-party keyboards for Android, iPhone, and iPad
motorola-releases-new-razr-product-videos
View the six new razr videos released by Motorola as the pre-order-period begins
samsung-galaxy-fold-successor-announcement-q2-2020
The Galaxy Fold's successor (not the Galaxy Z Flip) could debut before summer

Popular stories

galaxy-S20-plus-5G-z-flip-verizon-t-mobile-att
The FCC tips bad news for Galaxy S20 and Z Flip on Verizon/T-Mobile/AT&T, leaks the S20+
Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-2-rumor-review-expected-design-features-price-release-date
Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 rumor review: expected design, features, price and release date
new-fedex-text-scam-seeks-to-rip-you-off
If you don't want to be ripped off, watch out for a text message from this company
samsung-galaxy-s20-plus-s20-ultra-pre-orders-free-galaxy-buds-plus
Fresh leak reveals Galaxy S20+ and S20 Ultra pre-order gift
apple-beats-powerbeats-pro-true-wireless-earbuds-best-buy-deal-refurbished
Apple's Beats Powerbeats Pro are cheaper than ever at Best Buy, but not for long
Samsung-Quick-Share-feature-sends-files-to-smart-appliances
With Samsung’s answer to AirDrop, you can even send files to your fridge

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless