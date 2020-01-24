Polls

Which is your favorite phone brand?

Victor Hristov by Victor Hristov   /  Jan 24, 2020, 8:28 AM
Which is your favorite smartphone brand? Do you even have a favorite? And what are your reasons for sticking with that brand rather than with others?

In these days when smartphones look increasingly similar, there are a few key differences in cameras and software that make them stand out, but it's also about how your phone behaves in a larger ecosystem of connected devices, wearables, wireless earbuds, drones, and so much more. It is also about price as some companies offer many feature, but only at extremely high prices that might seem greedy or unaffordable.

Whatever it is, each brand stands for its own set of unique values and fights for them and for survival in this fiercely competitive market.

Don't forget to also drop a comment and tell us why you chose the brand you chose and what you like most about it!

liteon163
Reply

1. liteon163

Posts: 85; Member since: Jan 24, 2017

I've stuck by LG more than any others. Yeah, I know how they compare to most others, but they've been the best for me. LONG LIVE THE HEADPHONE JACK!

posted on 1 hour ago

CrapGame
Reply

2. CrapGame

Posts: 50; Member since: Nov 29, 2019

It used to be Xiaomi for me but it's Vivo and my Nex right now. Full screen, No notch or punch hole, headphone jack and epic battery life.

posted on 1 hour ago

surethom
Reply

3. surethom

Posts: 1750; Member since: Mar 04, 2009

I have zero brand loyalty I go for the best phone at the time. It use to be Nokia, then LG then Motorola, then Samsung but currently Huawei make the best phones.

posted on 48 min ago

User123456789
Reply

4. User123456789

Posts: 1359; Member since: Feb 22, 2019

Other = HTC Should be HMD instead of Nokia, comsidering the fact Nokia no longer makes phones. Just rents the name. Also not all are HMD projects, few models are ODM.

posted on 21 min ago

Victor.H
Reply

8. Victor.H

Posts: 1107; Member since: May 27, 2011

Technically, you are right, but I wasn't sure if everyone would recognize the HMD Global name on such a list, so that's why it's Nokia.

posted on 1 min ago

meanestgenius
Reply

5. meanestgenius

Posts: 22818; Member since: May 28, 2014

Huawei/Honor is my current brand of choice, with Nokia (HMD) and Apple tied for second place. Literally just got an iPhone 11 Pro Max, and I'm eager to test it out.

posted on 20 min ago

Victor.H
Reply

9. Victor.H

Posts: 1107; Member since: May 27, 2011

Awesome, I just switched to an iPhone 11 Pro Max today after using a OnePlus 7T for a few months. Let's see how this goes for both of us!

posted on 1 min ago

ahmadkun
Reply

6. ahmadkun

Posts: 694; Member since: May 02, 2016

before it was Samsung , then Apple, Now both :)

posted on 7 min ago

burkett375
Reply

7. burkett375

Posts: 53; Member since: Dec 19, 2017

Essential :(

posted on 5 min ago

Victor.H
Reply

10. Victor.H

Posts: 1107; Member since: May 27, 2011

Ah, that company did not last too long :(

posted on 1 min ago

