Which is your favorite smartphone brand? Do you even have a favorite? And what are your reasons for sticking with that brand rather than with others?





In these days when smartphones look increasingly similar, there are a few key differences in cameras and software that make them stand out, but it's also about how your phone behaves in a larger ecosystem of connected devices, wearables, wireless earbuds , drones, and so much more. It is also about price as some companies offer many feature, but only at extremely high prices that might seem greedy or unaffordable.





Whatever it is, each brand stands for its own set of unique values and fights for them and for survival in this fiercely competitive market.





Which is your favorite phone brand? Apple Google Huawei / Honor LG Motorola Nokia OnePlus Samsung Sony Xiaomi / Redmi Other Apple 20.98% Google 5.85% Huawei / Honor 4.15% LG 1.95% Motorola 3.66% Nokia 1.22% OnePlus 11.22% Samsung 40.24% Sony 4.39% Xiaomi / Redmi 5.37% Other 0.98%





Don't forget to also drop a comment and tell us why you chose the brand you chose and what you like most about it!