User discovers fix for silent iPhone alarms after sleeping through important things

When do you know an excuse has been worn out? Is it when people the world over lie about something over and over again and it comes to bite everyone? If that's the case, we may have used the 'my iPhone alarm didn't go off' excuse far too many times as some people on Reddit are complaining that their alarms have stopped ringing. Luckily, several fixes have been proposed, many of which work.





As first reported by TechRadar As first reported by, iPhone user overallxaverage took to Reddit to ask if other users' alarms are not going off properly.





iPhone alarm goes off without any sound





It turned out that many were in the same boat as them, with the common theme being that sometimes the iPhone alarm goes off without any sound. Most users who are facing this issue set too many alarms in close succession.













Apparently, this is an iOS 17 problem and is connected with Apple's 'Attention Aware' feature.









The feature uses the TrueDepth camera to determine if you are paying attention to your iPhone and takes actions accordingly. For instance, if it detects you are looking at your phone, it will lower the volume sound of alerts, since it assumes that you are looking at the screen anyway.





It seems like iPhones running iOS 17 don't play the alarm sound when the Attention Aware feature thinks the user is already awake.





If you have experienced this issue, you might want to turn off Attention Aware by either going to the Accessibility settings or the Face ID & Attention menu.





If this doesn't work for you, you can try turning off the Standby Mode, spacing out alarms, and sticking with the default alarm sound. If this doesn't work for you, you can try turning off the Standby Mode, spacing out alarms, and sticking with the default alarm sound.









If none of those solutions work and your iPhone alarm continues having no sound, you'll have to wait for Apple to roll out a fix. In the meantime, you can go back to the good old alarm clock.