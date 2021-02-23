Verizon's next Samsung smartphone could be the affordable Galaxy A02s
The US is mostly known as a huge market for flagships, so it's quite understandable for Samsung not to bring all its low-end smartphones to this specific market. That being said, there's at least one entry-level device that Samsung plans to bring to the US and make it available through one of the biggest carriers in the country, the Galaxy A02s.
To recap, the Galaxy A02s is an entry-level device powered by Android 10. It comes equipped with a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, either 3GB or 4GB RAM, and 32GB/64GB expandable storage. Also, the smartphone sports a large 6.5-inch HD+ display, a triple camera setup (13MP+2MP+2MP), and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.