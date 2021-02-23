Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Verizon Samsung Android

Verizon's next Samsung smartphone could be the affordable Galaxy A02s

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Feb 23, 2021, 10:26 PM
Verizon's next Samsung smartphone could be the affordable Galaxy A02s
Although it was announced back in November, the affordable Galaxy A02s only made its debut on the market last month. It's already available for purchase it's just about every major region in the world except for the US.

The US is mostly known as a huge market for flagships, so it's quite understandable for Samsung not to bring all its low-end smartphones to this specific market. That being said, there's at least one entry-level device that Samsung plans to bring to the US and make it available through one of the biggest carriers in the country, the Galaxy A02s.

Verizon's Galaxy A02s has been recently spotted at FCC (via MySmartPrice), so it's just a matter of time before the carrier adds it to its offering. Since the phone is already available on the market, we know everything there is to know about the Galaxy A02s, but there's a slim chance Verizon's model will be different from the global version.

To recap, the Galaxy A02s is an entry-level device powered by Android 10. It comes equipped with a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, either 3GB or 4GB RAM, and 32GB/64GB expandable storage. Also, the smartphone sports a large 6.5-inch HD+ display, a triple camera setup (13MP+2MP+2MP), and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Related phones

Galaxy A02s
Samsung Galaxy A02s View Full specs
$150 Amazon
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 5 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 10

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Google Pixel 5a leaks in full with dual-camera setup, very familiar design
Popular stories
T-Mobile blows Verizon out of the water with a new maxed-out 5G plan
Popular stories
The best unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21 5G family deals are back with a bang
Popular stories
Third-gen AirPods new look allegedly appears in photos; ANC rumored to be included

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G iPhone 13 Pro renders reveal something that many iPhone users have prayed for
Popular stories
The 5G OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro are both coming to T-Mobile
Popular stories
Possible 5G alliance between Amazon and Dish could prove a 'nightmare' for existing US carriers
Popular stories
Full OnePlus 9 Pro and 9E specs sheet leaks out, not the cameras you were looking for
Popular stories
Hidden code points to in-display face unlock, fingerprint scanner for Pixel 6 5G
Popular stories
Android 12 Developer Preview hints that a 5G Pixel 6 XL is coming

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless