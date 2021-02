Verizon's next Samsung smartphone could be the affordable Galaxy A02s

Although it was announced back in November, the affordable Galaxy A02s only made its debut on the market last month. It's already available for purchase it's just about every major region in the world except for the US.The US is mostly known as a huge market for flagships, so it's quite understandable for Samsung not to bring all its low-end smartphones to this specific market. That being said, there's at least one entry-level device that Samsung plans to bring to the US and make it available through one of the biggest carriers in the country, the Galaxy A02s Verizon 's Galaxy A02s has been recently spotted at FCC (via MySmartPrice ), so it's just a matter of time before the carrier adds it to its offering. Since the phone is already available on the market, we know everything there is to know about the Galaxy A02s, but there's a slim chance Verizon's model will be different from the global version.To recap, the Galaxy A02s is an entry-level device powered by Android 10. It comes equipped with a 1.8GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor, either 3GB or 4GB RAM, and 32GB/64GB expandable storage. Also, the smartphone sports a large 6.5-inch HD+ display, a triple camera setup (13MP+2MP+2MP), and a massive 5,000 mAh battery.