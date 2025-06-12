Upcoming T-Mobile promo will get you $450 for adding a line and upgrading
Customers who transfer their number to T-Mobile and get a new device at Costco will get $450.
In case you are not happy with your current provider and have been considering T-Mobile, the carrier will soon give you a huge reason to switch.
The folks at Costco Insider got their hands on the Costco July 2025 Coupon Book, and as The Mobile Report notes, the discount booklet also includes a T-Mobile-specific promo. Apparently, from June 18 to July 20, customers shopping at Costco will get a $200 Costco Shop card and a $250 Virtual Visa prepaid card for switching a number to a new line on the Experience More or Experience Beyond plan and buying a new phone.
T-Mobile Costco promo. | Image Credit - Costco Insider
You must bring your number from an eligible rival to get $450. The list includes AT&T, Verizon, Claro, UScellular, Xfinity, Spectrum, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The offer is also valid for existing T-Mobile accounts, provided you add a new line, get a new device, and are on the new Experience More or Experience Beyond plan.
The deal is stackable with many existing deals, such as free flagships, but there might be exceptions. More details will likely be revealed when the promo goes live.
Each account can get up to twelve $200 Costco Shop cards and up to four $250 Visa cards. That means that if you add twelve lines, you will get $3,400.
Costco is already a popular location for T-Mobile customers as it gives them a chance to save money when adding lines or upgrading phones. The retailer waives the $35 Device Connection Charge by default, which might be reason enough for many to route their T-Mobile transactions through it.
Experience More and Experience Beyond are T-Mobile's newest plans with the most benefits and perks but they are also the most expensive. The only other plan available on the company's website is Essentials Saver, which is a basic plan with no frills.
Since most people considering a switch will want to go for one of the Experience plans, this promo is a great opportunity to eke out value from the transaction.
