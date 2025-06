Upcoming T-Mobile promo will get you $450 for adding a line and upgrading

T-Mobile

You must bring your number from an eligible rival to get $450. The list includes AT&T Verizon , Claro, UScellular, Xfinity, Spectrum, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The offer is also valid for existingaccounts, provided you add a new line, get a new device, and are on the new Experience More or Experience Beyond plan.The deal is stackable with many existing deals, such as free flagships , but there might be exceptions. More details will likely be revealed when the promo goes live.Each account can get up to twelve $200 Costco Shop cards and up to four $250 Visa cards. That means that if you add twelve lines, you will get $3,400.Costco is already a popular location forcustomers as it gives them a chance to save money when adding lines or upgrading phones. The retailer waives the $35 Device Connection Charge by default, which might be reason enough for many to route theirtransactions through it.Experience More and Experience Beyond are's newest plans with the most benefits and perks but they are also the most expensive. The only other plan available on the company's website is Essentials Saver, which is a basic plan with no frills.Since most people considering a switch will want to go for one of the Experience plans, this promo is a great opportunity to eke out value from the transaction.