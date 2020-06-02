Lenovo

Certification confirms the upcoming Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone will support 45W charging

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Jun 02, 2020, 2:50 AM


Recently, a lot of rumors have been circulating in regards to an upcoming gaming smartphone, made by Lenovo. We know that Lenovo excels at making gaming laptops and PCs, so we are excited to see what the company can do in the gaming smartphone niche.

Previously, we’ve reported on the possibility that Lenovo might go for an incredibly fast 90W charger for its upcoming gaming smartphone, we have also seen some renders of the device, showing its pop-up selfie camera and therefore notchless display.

Now, the upcoming Lenovo Legion gaming smartphone has received a certification by Chinese certification agency 3C, reports MySmartPrice. The documents of the certification show that the smartphone will come with support for 45W charging, therefore it’s quite possible the phone will come with the ultra-fast charger in the box.

Additionally, the certification document confirms that the upcoming smartphone will support 5G connectivity. The document gives us also the model name of the smartphone, L79031.


We previously reported that rumors suggest the phone will come with a big 5,000mAh battery and a powerful Snapdragon 865 chipset. The rear cameras will reportedly be 65MP primary and 16MP wide-angle shooter, while the selfie camera is rumored to be 20MP. Rumors also suggest a 144Hz refresh rate for its display.

