Save a whopping $400 when you buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20

sobeonline1

Buying an unlocked flagship has its benefits like not being tied to a long time contract, but it does have some downsides as well. Apart from the fact that you'll have to pay a lot more for an unlocked smartphone, there's no guarantee that it will work on all major carriers in the United States.The international version of Samsung Galaxy S20 will only work on A&T and T-Mobile networks, so if you're with Verizon, you might want to skip this deal. However, if you're using either of the two carriers, you might want to check the dual-SIM, unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 that's now on sale on eBay.You could save nearly $400 if you buy it while the sale is live. eBay selleroffers the Samsung Galaxy S20 (128GB) for just $610 , a lot less than the price Samsung is charging for a brand-new unit.The only drawback is that the international Galaxy S20 comes with an Exynos 990 chipset inside, which is slightly slower than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor that powers the US variant. Also, you can only get the phone in Cloud Blue if you want to benefit from the full discount. Otherwise, you can grab the Cloud Pink model for just $10 more.