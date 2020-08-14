Save a whopping $400 when you buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20
You could save nearly $400 if you buy it while the sale is live. eBay seller sobeonline1 offers the Samsung Galaxy S20 (128GB) for just $610, a lot less than the price Samsung is charging for a brand-new unit.
The only drawback is that the international Galaxy S20 comes with an Exynos 990 chipset inside, which is slightly slower than Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 processor that powers the US variant. Also, you can only get the phone in Cloud Blue if you want to benefit from the full discount. Otherwise, you can grab the Cloud Pink model for just $10 more.