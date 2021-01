Unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G is cheaper than ever at Best Buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G is $90 for those who activate it with AT&T or Verizon. For those who'd rather activate it later, there's still a $40 discount available, which is better than nothing.

If you're not keen on paying for your smartphone monthly, Best Buy has an interesting deal in case you're looking to buy a Pixel phone. One of Google 's most recent handsets, the Pixel 4a 5G is now on sale at Best Buy.The main benefit is that the phone is discounted by $90, but another positive aspect is that it comes unlocked, which means you can use it with any carrier in the country. The only drawback is that you must activate it the day you buy it to take advantage of the $90 discount.Customers who prefer to get the most out of the deal must activate the Pixel 4a 5G with Sprint to get a massive $140 discount, but the deal also requires a new line or new account.