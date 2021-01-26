Unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G is cheaper than ever at Best Buy
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The main benefit is that the phone is discounted by $90, but another positive aspect is that it comes unlocked, which means you can use it with any carrier in the country. The only drawback is that you must activate it the day you buy it to take advantage of the $90 discount.
On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G is $90 for those who activate it with AT&T or Verizon. For those who'd rather activate it later, there's still a $40 discount available, which is better than nothing.
In the same piece of news, the Pixel 4a is on sale as well, but the discount is just $50 and requires immediate activation with AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint.
