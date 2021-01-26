Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View

Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

 View
Android Deals Google 5G

Unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G is cheaper than ever at Best Buy

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Jan 26, 2021, 9:30 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G is cheaper than ever at Best Buy
If you're not keen on paying for your smartphone monthly, Best Buy has an interesting deal in case you're looking to buy a Pixel phone. One of Google's most recent handsets, the Pixel 4a 5G is now on sale at Best Buy.

The main benefit is that the phone is discounted by $90, but another positive aspect is that it comes unlocked, which means you can use it with any carrier in the country. The only drawback is that you must activate it the day you buy it to take advantage of the $90 discount.

Customers who prefer to get the most out of the deal must activate the Pixel 4a 5G with Sprint to get a massive $140 discount, but the deal also requires a new line or new account.

18%
off

Google Pixel 4a with 5G Just Black (Unlocked)

$409 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

On the other hand, the Pixel 4a 5G is $90 for those who activate it with AT&T or Verizon. For those who'd rather activate it later, there's still a $40 discount available, which is better than nothing.

In the same piece of news, the Pixel 4a is on sale as well, but the discount is just $50 and requires immediate activation with AT&T, Verizon, or Sprint.

Related phones

Pixel 4a 5G
Google Pixel 4a 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.1
 Read Full Review
$600 Special Verizon $499 Special B&HPhoto $499 Special Target
View more offers
  • Display 6.2 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Dual camera) 8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3885 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest deals

Popular stories
Unlocked Google Pixel 4a 5G is cheaper than ever at Best Buy
Popular stories
Huge new Amazon sale offers hefty discounts on a bunch of popular Anker charging accessories
Popular stories
4 cheaper AirPods Max alternatives
Popular stories
Sony's best AirPods Max alternative gets a killer new bundle deal
Popular stories
One of Lenovo's best low-cost tablets is insanely cheap for a limited time
Popular stories
Best Samsung Galaxy Buds deals right now

Popular stories

Popular stories
Facebook kicked Apple iPhone users out of their accounts on Friday
Popular stories
Verizon pummels T-Mobile and AT&T in latest nationwide 5G and 4G LTE performance tests
Popular stories
That's all folks: Samsung Galaxy Note series is no more, say two well-known insiders
Popular stories
Here's how the imminent Google Search redesign will make it easier and faster to find information
Popular stories
This Galaxy S21+ battery life test shows where Samsung did 'pull out all stops'
Popular stories
Huawei's founder reveals plan to beat U.S. sanctions

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless