UScellular is bringing the new iPhone 12 lineup to its customers

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Oct 17, 2020, 9:05 PM
UScellular is bringing the new iPhone 12 lineup to its customers
While every major carrier claims the new iPhone 12 was specifically designed for their 5G networks, smaller network operators like UScellular simply promise customers “powerful 5G experiences.”

Well, if you're getting your phones from UScellular and you're in the market for the new iPhone 12, you'll be happy to know that, for a limited time, the carrier offers new customers who switch their service iPhone 12 for free. Also, current UScellular customers who purchase any of the new iPhone 12 models will receive a $200 discount.

It's probably important to mention the UScellular offers the entire new iPhone 12 lineup, including iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 mini. Out of these four iPhone 12 models, customers will be able to order the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 starting October 16, with availability on October 23. The other two devices, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini will be up for pre-order on November 6, with availability on November 13.

Now, if you'd like to take advantage of iPhone 12's 5G connectivity, here is where UScellular announced it will activate 5G on its 600 MHz spectrum: California, Maine, Maryland, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, Washington, and West Virginia. Keep in mind that UScellular's 5G network will only cover select areas in the 11 states mentioned.

Apart from bringing the new iPhone 12 lineup to its customers, UScellular revealed that the new iPad Air will be available in its brick and mortar stores, as well as online, starting October 23.

