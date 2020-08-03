U.S. Cellular will carry the Pixel 4a, but there's a catch

Aside from Google
, Best Buy, and the three main carriers in the US (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon), another entity will sell the brand-new Pixel 4
: U.S. Cellular. Although it's not among the biggest carriers in the country, U.S. Cellular managed to strike a deal with Google and will start to sell the Pixel
4a on August 20.
The catch is that the phone will only be available for purchase online. New customers who decide to switch to U.S. Cellular on an Unlimited Plan will receive the Pixel 4a for free after $350 in bill credits. The limited-time promotion requires customers to purchase the Pixel 4a
on a 30-month retail installment contract.
It's also worth adding that the Pixel 4a will eventually make it to U.S. Cellular's brick and mortar stores, but that will happen later this year, the carrier announced today.
Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a is now available for pre-order
via Best Buy for $350, but those who agree to an eligible carrier activation will be able to get it for just $300. On the other hand, Verizon is asking $380 for a Pixel 4a or $10 per month with a new line.
