U.S. Cellular will carry the Pixel 4a, but there's a catch

Cosmin Vasile
by Cosmin Vasile
@cosminvasile
Aug 03, 2020, 4:41 PM
Aside from Google, Best Buy, and the three main carriers in the US (AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon), another entity will sell the brand-new Pixel 4: U.S. Cellular. Although it's not among the biggest carriers in the country, U.S. Cellular managed to strike a deal with Google and will start to sell the Pixel 4a on August 20.

The catch is that the phone will only be available for purchase online. New customers who decide to switch to U.S. Cellular on an Unlimited Plan will receive the Pixel 4a for free after $350 in bill credits. The limited-time promotion requires customers to purchase the Pixel 4a on a 30-month retail installment contract.

It's also worth adding that the Pixel 4a will eventually make it to U.S. Cellular's brick and mortar stores, but that will happen later this year, the carrier announced today.

Meanwhile, the Pixel 4a is now available for pre-order via Best Buy for $350, but those who agree to an eligible carrier activation will be able to get it for just $300. On the other hand, Verizon is asking $380 for a Pixel 4a or $10 per month with a new line.

Related phones

Pixel 4a
Google Pixel 4a View Full specs
$389 Pixel 4a on
$300 Pixel 4a on
  • Display 5.8 inches
    2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12.2 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
    6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3140 mAh
  • OS Android 10

