 Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name

Apple
1
If everything had a name like Apple's Dynamic Island
If you have been following Apple, you know that one thing this company does is name everything.

It's not just a high-res screen, it's a "Retina" screen! It's not just more advanced image processing, it's the "Photonic Engine"! And sure thing it's not just any processor, it's the Apple "Bionic"!

The list can go on and on, but here we, distinguished gentlemen, have gathered to honor the new pill-shaped cutout that got what is probably the most eye-brow raising name ever in Apple history: the "Dynamic Island"!

We dare you to try using that in a conversation with a straight face.

Well, we know we can't and we just knew that out of all places, Twitter and the fine folk there would have an opinion worth listening to. Lo and behold, we were not disappointed.


Okay, "Constant Peninsule" is brilliant, but what else has Twitter got to say?


Imagine having to say "Vibrating Plateau" for the next smartphone with an off-center punch-hole camera!


And you have got to love the "Perpetual Protuberance", now that might not make marketing people happy, but it is funny as hell!

Other Twitter users also chimed in with their fair share of suggestions ranging from "Pixel Harbour" to the "Dynamic Unibrow", and the clever ones: "Permanent Promontory," "Static Balcony," "Steadfast Stoop."

Well, thanks for the good laugh, Twitter, and Apple, please don't make us really call this the... "Dynamic Island"...

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 passes comprehensive durability test but not without some hurt
Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 4 passes comprehensive durability test but not without some hurt
Apple upgrades the iPhone 14 specs with HDR gyro and 256G accelerometer for Crash Detection
Apple upgrades the iPhone 14 specs with HDR gyro and 256G accelerometer for Crash Detection
It seems like you might not be getting the new iPhone 14 on September 16th
It seems like you might not be getting the new iPhone 14 on September 16th
A16 Bionic explained: what's new in Apple's Pro-grade mobile chip?
A16 Bionic explained: what's new in Apple's Pro-grade mobile chip?
No major physical changes expected with the Galaxy S23 lineup
No major physical changes expected with the Galaxy S23 lineup
Apple concentrates production on the iPhone 14 Pros at the expense of the regular ones
Apple concentrates production on the iPhone 14 Pros at the expense of the regular ones

Popular stories

Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
Best Buy is running a killer Google Pixel 6 Pro Labor Day sale
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
T-Mobile's killer iPhone 14 series launch deal leaks out hours ahead of announcement
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Amazon has Samsung's 'old' Galaxy Z Fold 3 on sale at an incredible new discount
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Insane deal makes premium Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than the budget Pixel 6a [T-Mobile]
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Heavily discounted like-new Pixel 5 is selling quickly so get one before stock runs out
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
Samsung enthusiast rids his Galaxy Z Fold 4 of crease, but don't try it at home
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless