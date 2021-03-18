Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View

Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

 View
iOS Android Apps

Twitter fixes the bug that bans people for posting the word “Memphis”

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 18, 2021, 7:22 AM
Twitter fixes the bug that bans people for posting the word “Memphis”
Remember the strange Telugu word that used to crash iPhones? Or the four characters that froze Skype? Well, the internet is full of strange bugs and Twitter users know it first hand. The latest Twitter bug got people banned for posting the simple word “Memphis.”

Our friends at Gizmodo reported the issue last Sunday, and it seems that many people took advantage of the bug and baited other users to post “Memphis” and get banned. The word somehow triggered Twitter’s privacy rules. People who fell for the trap and tweeted “Memphis” got their accounts suspended for 12 hours with limited functionality - no tweets, retweets, or likes.

 
The issue is now fixed, and Twitter has apologized for the damage done via its official support account. All suspended accounts have been restored, and the Twitter page of the Memphis Grizzlies is now free from scams trying to lure people into posting the M word.

 
There are no additional details explaining why the word “Memphis” triggered Twitter’s privacy filters and thus no guarantees that a similar fiasco won’t happen again. For now, you can tweet Memphis as much as you like. Memphis!

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Leaked 'mini-roadmap' reveals Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Unpacked date and more
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung Galaxy A72 hands-on preview
Popular stories
Samsung announces the Galaxy A52 5G and Galaxy A72, "Awesome is for everyone!"

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile makes an important change to one of its best unlimited 5G plans
Popular stories
AT&T goes for Verizon's jugular with a big 5G upgrade while unveiling modest 2021 rollout plans
Popular stories
Google Pixel 5 to keep its unlimited photo storage free, but not the Pixel 5a
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G and A72 prices get tipped, pretty affordable
Popular stories
New Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Z Flip 3 5G leak reveals planned colors
Popular stories
Check out these high-res images of Motorola's next flagship, the Moto G100

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless