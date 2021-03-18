Twitter fixes the bug that bans people for posting the word “Memphis”
Our friends at Gizmodo reported the issue last Sunday, and it seems that many people took advantage of the bug and baited other users to post “Memphis” and get banned. The word somehow triggered Twitter’s privacy rules. People who fell for the trap and tweeted “Memphis” got their accounts suspended for 12 hours with limited functionality - no tweets, retweets, or likes.
The issue is now fixed, and Twitter has apologized for the damage done via its official support account. All suspended accounts have been restored, and the Twitter page of the Memphis Grizzlies is now free from scams trying to lure people into posting the M word.
A number of accounts that Tweeted the word “Memphis” were temporarily limited due to a bug. It’s been fixed and the accounts have now been restored. We’re sorry this happened.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) March 14, 2021
There are no additional details explaining why the word “Memphis” triggered Twitter’s privacy filters and thus no guarantees that a similar fiasco won’t happen again. For now, you can tweet Memphis as much as you like. Memphis!