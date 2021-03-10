TweetDeck to get its first major update in 10 years

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

Apps

Iskren Gaidarov
Mar 10, 2021, 4:54 AM
TweetDeck, Twitter’s alternative client for advanced users, is about to get a big redesign. In an interview for The Verge, Twitter’s chief product officer Kayvon Beykpour stated:
“And we haven’t given TweetDeck a lot of love recently. That’s about to change; we’ve been working on a pretty big overhaul from the ground up of TweetDeck, and it’s something that we’re excited to share publicly sometime this year. And so that’s just an example of a Twitter-owned and operated service that we will continue investing in.”


TweetDeck was one of the biggest third-party alternative Twitter clients in 2008 before Twitter acquired it in 2011. It has not seen any major updates in the last 10 years.

The biggest advantage of TweetDeck over the standard Twitter client is the layout: it gives you an overview of your feed, notifications, messages and trends all on a single page, and many aspects of the layout are customizable. Moreover, you can easily manage multiple Twitter accounts. Another key feature of TweetDeck is the option to schedule tweets.

A recent Bloomberg report suggested TweetDeck might adopt a subscription plan in the future.
For now, Twitter’s alternative client is free and available on the web and as a macOS app.

Twitter has been working on a lot of changes recently. We previously reported that the social network is working on adding new features like an Undo button and a Shop button. Reportedly, the Undo button appears after sending a tweet and gives the user the opportunity not to send it and edit. The Shop button will make shopping on the site easier, as it will appear on every tweet containing an offer, reportedly. We won’t be surprised to see Twitter bring even more new features to its network in the near future.

