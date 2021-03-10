TweetDeck to get its first major update in 10 years
“And we haven’t given TweetDeck a lot of love recently. That’s about to change; we’ve been working on a pretty big overhaul from the ground up of TweetDeck, and it’s something that we’re excited to share publicly sometime this year. And so that’s just an example of a Twitter-owned and operated service that we will continue investing in.”
The biggest advantage of TweetDeck over the standard Twitter client is the layout: it gives you an overview of your feed, notifications, messages and trends all on a single page, and many aspects of the layout are customizable. Moreover, you can easily manage multiple Twitter accounts. Another key feature of TweetDeck is the option to schedule tweets.
A recent Bloomberg report suggested TweetDeck might adopt a subscription plan in the future.
For now, Twitter’s alternative client is free and available on the web and as a macOS app.