Torras’ excellent Ostand Spin cases now in new colors to add pop to your iPhone!

Accessories
This story is sponsored by Torras. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!


Case maker Torras is celebrating deals season with flashy new colors for its flagship Ostand Spin cases, and a 15% off deal. Never a better time to spice up and improve your iPhone!

Torras is now well-known in the smartphone worlds for making high-quality cases and phone accessories with their own spin to it. And yes, that was a pun, because the flagship Torras Ospin 360 case has just that — an integrated spinning kickstand, which serves multiple purposes!

Here are the four pillars of a flagship Torras case:

  • Integrated kickstand - the ring-shaped kickstand on the back pops out and rotates, so you can prop up your iPhone in a horizontal or vertical position in a second. The hinge has been tested to withstand at least 30,000 folds.
  • Protective case - first and foremost, the cases are durable, with a raised lip, and keep your iPhone safe from shocks and scratches
  • MagSafe compatible - the kickstand ring on the back actually holds an array of strong magnets inside it, enduring that the iPhone will latch on to any MagSafe accessories. Scratch that — you can even attach it to the fridge and it will stay there!
  • Ring grip - trying to hold on to your phone while also doing other stuff with your hands? Just hoop your fingers through the Ostand ring and always have your phone… on hand! Also works great while you are trying to stretch and get that perfect photo!

Torras officially launched its iPhone 16 cases as soon as Apple’s new flagships were available. The cases are meticulously crafted to provide protection, practicality, and style. Torras paid special attention to what is seemingly “simple” at first glance — the Ostand ring on the back. It is actually an 8-layer structure with an 18N magnetic force, steel-reinforced and temperature-resistant.

The coatings on the cases are always, dirt- and fingerprint-resistant, and cases with card slots are precision controlled to always be 0.02mm.

The case manufacturer is now adding some more fun colors to help you accessorize and keep the iPhone feeling fresh!

Here are the updated cases:

Torras Ostand 360° Spin Fusion




Shop Torras on Amazon


Available in:
  • Dune - matches Desert Titanium
  • Onyx - matches Black Titanium
  • Ivory - matches White Titanium
  • *new* Violet - add a splash of color to any iPhone 16 Pro model
  • *new* Coral Pink - add a bold pop to your iPhone 16 Pro
  • *new* Sapphire Blue - add a soft blue color to your iPhone 16 Pro

The Ostand Fusion case is not simply a shell that you slap on your iPhone. It has a design of its own, to make it stand out, and add a different look with its own aesthetics. The back panel has a soft touch, and it curves in at the corners for an ergonomic fit. There, it’s met by a hard frame, which has a concave shape through it for an even better grip.



The sturdy ring-shaped kickstand has a magnetic array, which pulls with an 18N force. It’s compatible with any Qi2 / MagSafe accessory out there and can stick to any metal surface if you need to use your iPhone hands-free.

The Ostand Fusion is made to provide mil-grade protection, with internal Milshock 3.0 airbags around the corners of the phone, and a 3-layer bumper for complete shock absorption. A raised lip around the screen and camera lenses ensures you won’t scratch those pristine glass surfaces by just setting your iPhone down on the wrong spot.


