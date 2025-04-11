Tiny flip phone packs a big surprise – check out this size comparison
The recently launched Huawei Pura X foldable phone may be a China-exclusive for now, but its innovative design and practical 16:10 main screen aspect ratio sure managed to cause quite a stir.
In short, the Pura X is a flip phone that doesn’t open like a normal flip foldable to become a more or less standard bar; instead, it opens sideways, and the result is a phone with a considerably wider screen than normal. Technically, its display has a 10:16 aspect ratio in portrait mode, which is much wider than the tall and slim 1:2 (or thereabouts) ratios we’ve gotten used to in recent years.
But, size-wise, how does the Huawei Pura X stack up against a normal candy bar phone, and how big is it next to a traditional book-style foldable?
While testing the Pura X in China, I managed to snap a few pictures of it next to my Oppo Find N5 in folded and unfolded position, essentially simulating a comparison against a standard bar phone and a book-style foldable.
Time will tell if this form-factor will catch on, but in the meantime, you can read my hands-on with the Pura X here!
This generally makes the Pura X a bit trickier to hold when unfolded, but content appears bigger on screen, and certain use cases, such as typing, reading or watching video get considerably more enjoyable.
Folded Huawei Pura X size vs regular phone
Of course, when closed, the Pura X’s footprint is about half that of a regular phone.
In the picture where the Pura X is open, however, you see that it’ll be considerably shorter than a standard phone, but significantly wider. Again, this makes it a bit trickier to hold and manipulate with one hand, but you get a more “pro” type of experience, as on-screen content gets bigger, while the more balanced 16:10 aspect ratio makes more demanding use cases, such as video editing or writing long documents, more convenient.
Unfolded Huawei Pura X size vs regular phone
If we move over to the picture showcasing the unfolded Pura X next to the unfolded Find N5, you quickly realize there’s still a big difference between the flip-style Pura X and a book-style foldable. The Huawei Pura X is still very much a compact flip phone, designed to be cute, small and easily pocketable, but at the same time – capable of delivering more advanced media consumption and productivity capabilities when needed.
Unfolded Huawei Pura X size vs book-style foldable
The Pura X is a very interesting concept for a foldable phone, which is positioned somewhere between a normal phone (or flip) and a full-on book-style device like the Galaxy Z Fold 6.
