Tiny flip phone packs a big surprise – check out this size comparison

Receive the latest mobile news Subscribe By subscribing you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy





Of course, when closed, the Pura X’s footprint is about half that of a regular phone.





In the picture where the Pura X is open, however, you see that it’ll be considerably shorter than a standard phone, but significantly wider. Again, this makes it a bit trickier to hold and manipulate with one hand, but you get a more “pro” type of experience, as on-screen content gets bigger, while the more balanced 16:10 aspect ratio makes more demanding use cases, such as video editing or writing long documents, more convenient.

















foldable phone

The recently launched Huawei Pura X foldable phone may be a China-exclusive for now, but its innovative design and practical 16:10 main screen aspect ratio sure managed to cause quite a stir.In short, the Pura X is a flip phone that doesn’t open like a normal flip foldable to become a more or less standard bar; instead, it opens sideways, and the result is a phone with a considerably wider screen than normal. Technically, its display has a 10:16 aspect ratio in portrait mode, which is much wider than the tall and slim 1:2 (or thereabouts) ratios we’ve gotten used to in recent years.This generally makes the Pura X a bit trickier to hold when unfolded, but content appears bigger on screen, and certain use cases, such as typing, reading or watching video get considerably more enjoyable.But, size-wise, how does the Huawei Pura X stack up against a normal candy bar phone, and how big is it next to a traditional book-style foldable?While testing the Pura X in China, I managed to snap a few pictures of it next to my Oppo Find N5 in folded and unfolded position, essentially simulating a comparison against a standard bar phone and a book-style foldable.If we move over to the picture showcasing the unfolded Pura X next to the unfolded Find N5, you quickly realize there’s still a big difference between the flip-style Pura X and a book-style foldable. The Huawei Pura X is still very much a compact flip phone, designed to be cute, small and easily pocketable, but at the same time – capable of delivering more advanced media consumption and productivity capabilities when needed.The Pura X is a very interesting concept for a, which is positioned somewhere between a normal phone (or flip) and a full-on book-style device like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Time will tell if this form-factor will catch on, but in the meantime, you can read my hands-on with the Pura X here Share what you think about the Pura X’s unique form-factor in the comments!