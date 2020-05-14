Tinder is working on easy switching between local and global matches
Tinder is working on this UI for quickly switching between local and global matches pic.twitter.com/2fJCvkVKJE— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 13, 2020
Jane Manchun Wong has dug up an interesting UI detail, pointing toward an upcoming feature that will allow easy switching between local and global matches. Apparently, tapping on the global button will let you see profiles from around the world, once you've exhausted all your local options.
There's no information provided as to when this feature will be rolled out to the masses, though. Jane has been quite accurate with her leaks/findings, so we can expect switching between local and global matches to make its debut soon enough. Considering the current health crisis, however, you'll have to keep things virtual for some time.