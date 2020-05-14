iOS Android Apps

Tinder is working on easy switching between local and global matches

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
May 14, 2020, 6:20 AM
Dating in times of pandemic is a tough gig. The coronavirus has locked people home, and there's not much dating going on. Tinder retaliated last month by making its global swiping option, called Tinder Passport, free for all (normally, it's reserved for Plus and Gold members). Searching for the perfect match around the world is fun and all, but you have to enter a location manually.

Jane Manchun Wong has dug up an interesting UI detail, pointing toward an upcoming feature that will allow easy switching between local and global matches. Apparently, tapping on the global button will let you see profiles from around the world, once you've exhausted all your local options.

There's no information provided as to when this feature will be rolled out to the masses, though. Jane has been quite accurate with her leaks/findings, so we can expect switching between local and global matches to make its debut soon enough. Considering the current health crisis, however, you'll have to keep things virtual for some time.

