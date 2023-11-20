Tinder goes beyond photo swiping with redesigned profile pages with prompts, quizzes, and tags



Mark Van Ryswyk, Tinder's Chief Product Officer, noted that the company recognizes the shift in priorities for the new generation of daters, that “ prioritizes value-based qualities such as respect (78%) and open-mindedness (61%) over looks (56%). ” This shift is the driving force behind the introduction of these new features.



In the latest update, Tinder users can now leverage profile prompts, allowing them to share responses to prompts like " The key to my heart is ," " The first item on my bucket list is ," and " Two truths and a lie ." Additionally, users can craft quizzes about themselves, providing potential matches with insights.



Another addition is the option to share basic information through profile tags, covering interests, pets, drinking habits, and zodiac signs. Tinder has also enhanced user safety by introducing the ability to report specific content within these sections.



Beyond these features, Tinder is giving its interface a makeover, incorporating new animations, including a revamped "It's a Match!" screen, and introducing a dark mode setting “ for late-night activity or discreet public matching .”



One of the world's most popular dating apps is gearing up for a makeover with a fresh set of profile and discovery features designed to align with the evolving connections of the new generation of daters.Tinder is shaking things up by giving profile pages a facelift, aiming for a more informative layout to kickstart smoother conversations. According to an official, the app is rolling out features like profile prompts as conversation kick-starters, profile quizzes, basic info tags, and a dark mode.