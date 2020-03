Tinder delays global release of Swipe Night, its interactive adventure experience

Tinder is a great place to meet new people. While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important,





Tinder’s first-person apocalyptic interactive show Swipe Night won’t see its international release, Engadget reports. With the coronavirus outbreak raging around the world, apocalyptic scenarios are deemed inappropriate, and the dating service feels like a delay to the plans is in order. Swipe Night debuted in the US with six weekly episodes of first-person choice-driven adventure, in which friends try to deal with the end of the world. Choices are then recorded and used to match people, according to how they’d dealt with the impending doom.The show has proven to be popular among Tinder users, contributing to the company’s 43% increase in direct revenues for Q4 2019. Tinder’s parent company Match Group added in the November’s earnings call that the interactive show boosted matches by 30%. In the light of current events, however, Tinder issued an official statement, explaining the decision:Last week Tinder urged its users to be careful while meeting people in person, with a shortlist of general guidelines to keep them safe, and a “Learn more at WHO” link to the World Health Organization’s website.It’s a dark time for a service that relies on people meeting each other and engaging in intimate activities. The current turn of events might lead to a significant drop in user activity in the app, and Tinder’s financial results could also take a hit. There’s no official information on when Swipe Night will return for a second season or make its international debut.