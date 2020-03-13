Apps

Tinder delays global release of Swipe Night, its interactive adventure experience

Mariyan Slavov
by Mariyan Slavov
Mar 13, 2020, 6:10 AM
Tinder delays global release of Swipe Night, its interactive adventure experience
Tinder’s first-person apocalyptic interactive show Swipe Night won’t see its international release, Engadget reports. With the coronavirus outbreak raging around the world, apocalyptic scenarios are deemed inappropriate, and the dating service feels like a delay to the plans is in order. Swipe Night debuted in the US with six weekly episodes of first-person choice-driven adventure, in which friends try to deal with the end of the world. Choices are then recorded and used to match people, according to how they’d dealt with the impending doom.

The show has proven to be popular among Tinder users, contributing to the company’s 43% increase in direct revenues for Q4 2019. Tinder’s parent company Match Group added in the November’s earnings call that the interactive show boosted matches by 30%. In the light of current events, however, Tinder issued an official statement, explaining the decision:

We’ve decided not to launch the Swipe Night series around the world this weekend. We were excited to bring this innovation to our members outside of the US, but given the series’ apocalyptic theme, and because we are sensitive to the current events our members are experiencing, we felt it would be difficult to launch it in the right spirit.


Last week Tinder urged its users to be careful while meeting people in person, with a shortlist of general guidelines to keep them safe, and a “Learn more at WHO” link to the World Health Organization’s website.

"Tinder is a great place to meet new people. While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important,

  • Wash your hands frequently
  • Carry hand sanitizer
  • Avoid touching your face
  • Maintain social distance in public gatherings"

It’s a dark time for a service that relies on people meeting each other and engaging in intimate activities. The current turn of events might lead to a significant drop in user activity in the app, and Tinder’s financial results could also take a hit. There’s no official information on when Swipe Night will return for a second season or make its international debut.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Review
The OnePlus 8/8Pro launch is closer than ever with 5G certification
The OnePlus 8/8Pro launch is closer than ever with 5G certification
Here's how much the Huawei P40 series could cost
Here's how much the Huawei P40 series could cost
California brings the T-Mobile merger date with Sprint much closer
California brings the T-Mobile merger date with Sprint much closer
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10 Plus
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10 Plus
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
Galaxy S20, S20+, S20 Ultra size comparison: Here's how they measure up against the Galaxy S10-series
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
Alleged Google Pixel 4a marketing images reveal price, corroborate design
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms
The OnePlus 8 series will have 5G but be more expensive, CEO confirms

Popular stories

Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Samsung may update the Note 10, Note 9 and S9 to Galaxy S20's Android 10 with One UI 2.1
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
Verizon heavily outspent AT&T and T-Mobile in massive 5G auction
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
If the Galaxy S20 loses value like the S10 or Pixel 3, iPhone's price retention matters
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless