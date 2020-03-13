Tinder delays global release of Swipe Night, its interactive adventure experience
We’ve decided not to launch the Swipe Night series around the world this weekend. We were excited to bring this innovation to our members outside of the US, but given the series’ apocalyptic theme, and because we are sensitive to the current events our members are experiencing, we felt it would be difficult to launch it in the right spirit.
"Tinder is a great place to meet new people. While we want you to continue to have fun, protecting yourself from the coronavirus is more important,
- Wash your hands frequently
- Carry hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your face
- Maintain social distance in public gatherings"
It’s a dark time for a service that relies on people meeting each other and engaging in intimate activities. The current turn of events might lead to a significant drop in user activity in the app, and Tinder’s financial results could also take a hit. There’s no official information on when Swipe Night will return for a second season or make its international debut.