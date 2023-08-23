TikTok's latest move integrates ads into search results









Thanks to the fresh Search Ads Toggle, TikTok could potentially expedite this process, considering that millions of potential customers will be engaged through this new feature. TikTok is one of the most widely used apps worldwide, boasting over 1.4 billion monthly active users. So, the next time you use the search bar on TikTok, you may spot sponsored ads tied to the topic within the search results. While some users might find this bothersome, the announcement assures that the ads will match the search query and be distinctly marked as sponsored posts. Clicking on a sponsored post won't disrupt your search, which is a positive aspect.Just recently, TikTok introduced an option for its EU users to turn off personalization in their For You feed. Additionally, EU users between 13 and 17 years old won't receive tailored ads tied to their activities on or off TikTok. With the arrival of the new Search Ads Toggle feature, these regulations might lose some significance, given that encountering an ad based on your query might be considered a form of personalization.TikTok stepped into the advertising scene in 2019, even though the social media platform was launched in 2016. Despite this, it has been generating groundbreaking ad revenue consistently. In 2022,, marking a remarkable 155% jump from the previous year. This upward trajectory is set to persist, with forecasts projecting TikTok's annual ad revenue to hit $13.79 billion by 2026.Thanks to the fresh Search Ads Toggle, TikTok could potentially expedite this process, considering that millions of potential customers will be engaged through this new feature. TikTok is one of the most widely used apps worldwide, boasting over 1.4 billion monthly active users.

is introducing a new way for advertisers to utilize the platform and reach more users. The Search Ads Toggle is a new feature on TikTok Ads Manager that enables brands to display ads in TikTok search results, resulting in more ads for users to see.The Search Ads Toggle lets brands expand their in-feed ads to the TikTok search results page. It aims to offer brands the choice to connect with users looking for specific terms related to their product or service. The search ads will appear in various spots on the search results page.