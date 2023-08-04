Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

TikTok adapts to EU digital rules: non-personalized For You feed coming soon

Apps
TikTok adapts to EU digital rules: non-personalized For You feed coming soon
In 2022, the European Union created clear rules for online platforms' regulations with the Digital Services Act (DSA). The DSA oversees platforms like social media, online marketplaces, and search engines, introducing measures to curb discriminatory targeted ads, reduce illegal and hateful online content, and enhance safeguards for minors against harmful material.

Soon after, the EU urged TikTok to comply with the new law or face a ban, which seems to have worked, as TikTok has been updating its policies ever since. According to a blog post from the social media platform, in the coming weeks, TikTok is introducing an option for its users in the EU to turn off personalization in the For You feed. Additionally, EU users aged 13-17 will no longer see personalized advertising based on their activities on or off TikTok.

When personalization is turned off, the For You and LIVE feeds will display popular videos from users' local areas and around the world, moving away from personalized content recommendations. Non-personalized search will offer results with popular regional content and preferred language. The Following and Friends feeds will maintain a chronological display of followed creators rather than based on the viewer's profile.

Throughout the past year, TikTok introduced several updates focused on user control over recommendations. This includes the option to filter specific hashtags in the For You feed and the introduction of Refresh, allowing users to experience their For You feed content as if they were newcomers to TikTok.

In addition to these updates, TikTok also mentions an additional reporting option for its EU users. This option will allow users to report content they believe is illegal, including advertising. Users will be able to select from a predefined list of categories like hate speech, harassment, and financial crimes for reporting content.

Content reported as illegal will go through a two-step review on TikTok. First, if it violates TikTok's policies, it will be removed globally. If not, a specialized team will assess its legality under the specific country's laws. If found unlawful, access will be restricted. Both the creator and reporter will be informed of the decision and reasons, with a chance to appeal if they disagree.

Popular stories

Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Motorola's newest low-cost phone comes with a 'super premium' design and a pretty great camera
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
Amazon makes the feature-packed Garmin Venu Sq smartwatch ridiculously cheap with new discount
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
T-Mobile subscribers will soon lose this legacy benefit
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
Apple has one simple reason why it won't allow Twitter to re-brand as "X" in the App Store
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
How an NBA superstar mocked on Twitter for using a Pixel instead of an iPhone got back at the haters
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Amazon is offering an outsized discount on multimedia junkies' dream phone Sony Xperia 5 III
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
Get the stylish Galaxy Buds Live with a sweet 50% discount from Amazon UK while you can
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
iPhone 15 Pro: simplified repairs on the horizon?
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
This dirt-cheap Lenovo tablet has LTE, a metal design, and great battery life but also a big flaw
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Leaked Samsung Galaxy S24+ Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 benchmark reveals faster speed and powerful cores
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Become a happy bass head; save $102 on the bass-heavy Sony WH-XB910N headphones
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
Samsung TV Plus adds new channels to its offering, including FIFA+
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless