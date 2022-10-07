TikTok finally provides creators with powerful editing tools, new Photo Mode
TikTok has not only inspired creativity among its users since it launched six years ago, but it also forced other social networks to copy its successful formula. YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and other competitors have been trying for years to poach some of TikTok’s loyal customers, but the numbers prove they failed.
The latest TikTok update is pretty significant for creators because it gives them long-overdue tools to empower their videos. Although the app does have some basic editing tools that users can take advantage of to improve their creations, the latest update introduces enhanced editing tools that further empowers creators.
In addition, TikTok users will be able to edit and position text, as well as set the duration for text. The update also adds the option to add photo and video overlays for picture-in-picture (or video-in-video) stacking. Adjusting video speed is another new feature included in the enhanced editing tools package, along with the ability to rotate or zoom in and out of frame of individual clips.
One of the most important new features included in the latest TikTok update is the new Photo Mode, a new carousel format available on mobile for photo content, which allows users to share high quality images on the service.
To make it clearer, you’ll be able to share carousel posts of still images that automatically display one after another. To spice up things a little bit, you’re allowed to add music to soundtrack the images. All the videos and content made in Photo Mode can now be paired with longer descriptions, up to 2,200 characters for each post.
According to TikTok, all the changes announced this week are now available in the United States and most regions globally, so look for these no matter where you live.
Last year, TikTok reported it had 1 billion active users, while in early 2022, the company has already reached 1.4 billion monthly users. By the end of this year, TikTok predicts 1.8 billion people with use its short video hosting services on a monthly basis. So, not only TikTok did not lose users, but the service expands organically year after year.
