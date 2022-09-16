 TikTok releases a BeReal-like feature — meet TikTok Now - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

TikTok releases a BeReal-like feature — meet TikTok Now

Apps
TikTok releases a BeReal-like feature — meet TikTok Now
Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you TikTok Now, TikTok's latest feature, which is probably the most original thing — said ironically, of course — that the ByteDance company has ever introduced to its social platform.

As TikTok stated in its press release, TikTok Now "invites you and your friends to capture what you're doing in the moment." And how does the new feature do that? Well, by prompting you, once a day, to record a 10-second video or take a photo of your surroundings and what you're doing at that moment using your phone's front and rear cameras. Does this sound familiar? Well, if it does, that's because the BeReal app does the same thing.



In case you don't know, the BeReal app is currently the hottest app on the block. Its sole purpose is for people to show the real version of themselves by receiving daily random prompts to take a photo using their front and rear cameras. The app was released in 2020, but it exploded in popularity in recent months.

In its press release, TikTok also stated that its new feature comes with privacy settings designed to keep teens safe. TikTok Now accounts belonging to users younger than 16 are private by default. Also, users under 18 can't share their videos and pictures on the Explore feed, and if the teens are between 13 and 15, only their friends will be able to comment on their content.

But if users are over 18, they can share their TikTok Now content with everyone in their area. However, as TikTok noted, even if you are over 18, if a TikTok Now user doesn't follow you and you don't follow them, they can't comment or interact with your TikTok Now content.

We must note that TikTok Now is currently only an experimental feature. In the US, it can be found in the main app, but in other regions, TikTok Now may be available as a separate app. It will be rolling out worldwide over the coming weeks.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Incredible Galaxy S22 Ultra deal shaves nearly $200 off the price of Samsung's magnificent flagship
Incredible Galaxy S22 Ultra deal shaves nearly $200 off the price of Samsung's magnificent flagship
'Ultra-high frequency' Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might be too fast for its own good
'Ultra-high frequency' Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 might be too fast for its own good
Walmart now lets you try clothes on a virtual model of you by using only your iPhone
Walmart now lets you try clothes on a virtual model of you by using only your iPhone
Coming soon: save songs from YouTube Shorts directly to a YouTube Music playlist
Coming soon: save songs from YouTube Shorts directly to a YouTube Music playlist
The iPhone 14 Plus might be doing worse than the iPhone 12 and 13 mini did
The iPhone 14 Plus might be doing worse than the iPhone 12 and 13 mini did
Scooch, MasterCard, only Visa beats Apple Pay transactions now
Scooch, MasterCard, only Visa beats Apple Pay transactions now

Popular stories

Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
Delete these hair-raising Android apps before they gain full control of your phone and money
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
They don't make 'em like they used to: Top 4 phones that did it right, but the world said "no"
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 4 is now deeply discounted with no strings attached
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Twitter users mercilessly mock Apple's "Dynamic Island" eye-brow raising name
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Samsung's totally underrated Galaxy S21 FE 5G is on sale at a killer price (with warranty)
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
Apple pulls the plug on the original AirPods Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless