TikTok releases a BeReal-like feature — meet TikTok Now
Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you TikTok Now, TikTok's latest feature, which is probably the most original thing — said ironically, of course — that the ByteDance company has ever introduced to its social platform.
As TikTok stated in its press release, TikTok Now "invites you and your friends to capture what you're doing in the moment." And how does the new feature do that? Well, by prompting you, once a day, to record a 10-second video or take a photo of your surroundings and what you're doing at that moment using your phone's front and rear cameras. Does this sound familiar? Well, if it does, that's because the BeReal app does the same thing.
In case you don't know, the BeReal app is currently the hottest app on the block. Its sole purpose is for people to show the real version of themselves by receiving daily random prompts to take a photo using their front and rear cameras. The app was released in 2020, but it exploded in popularity in recent months.
But if users are over 18, they can share their TikTok Now content with everyone in their area. However, as TikTok noted, even if you are over 18, if a TikTok Now user doesn't follow you and you don't follow them, they can't comment or interact with your TikTok Now content.
In its press release, TikTok also stated that its new feature comes with privacy settings designed to keep teens safe. TikTok Now accounts belonging to users younger than 16 are private by default. Also, users under 18 can't share their videos and pictures on the Explore feed, and if the teens are between 13 and 15, only their friends will be able to comment on their content.
We must note that TikTok Now is currently only an experimental feature. In the US, it can be found in the main app, but in other regions, TikTok Now may be available as a separate app. It will be rolling out worldwide over the coming weeks.
