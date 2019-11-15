Deals Wearables

Save $20 and get a free TicHome Mini when you buy the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE

Cosmin Vasile by Cosmin Vasile   /  Nov 15, 2019, 1:32 PM
Save $20 and get a free TicHome Mini when you buy the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE
Mobvoi plans to announce its Black Friday deals next week, so if you're looking to buy a cheap, yet reliable TicWatch wearable device, be sure to follow our news feed. If you can't wait until next week for whatever reason, Mobvoi's most expensive smartwatch is now on sale for a few days.

The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is getting a 20$ discount on Amazon, but we'd strongly suggest getting one from Mobvoi's official store because you'll also receive a free TicHome Mini smart speaker when you buy the smartwatch.

Keep in mind though that while Amazon's deal is already live, the $20 discount will be available via Mobvoi's store starting tomorrow, November 16 at 6:00 AM. To benefit from the deal, you'll have to use discount code PRO4GSale at checkout. According to Mobvoi, the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE sale will remain live until noontime, November 19.

We realize that a $20 discount is not much for a smartwatch that costs $300, but if you count the free TicHome Mini smart speaker that typically sells for $100, it might worth a look.

People will end-up buying Apple watch

Thanks for the tip, with the free $100 speaker this became a no-brainer. Just bought this watch, I did. Note: it is 01:30 hrs here in San Francisco, California. I applied the $20 coupon and it worked. Also got the free speaker and free shipping. All in all a great deal on a sharp smartwatch. I dunno about others, but my feel about these sales is that a company sells out quickly on deals such as this where the $100 speaker is tossed in. For me the free shipping and $20 coupon were gravy on top. The Company's first cabin watch and speaker are the meat in this deal.

