Save $20 and get a free TicHome Mini when you buy the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE
The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is getting a 20$ discount on Amazon, but we'd strongly suggest getting one from Mobvoi's official store because you'll also receive a free TicHome Mini smart speaker when you buy the smartwatch.
Keep in mind though that while Amazon's deal is already live, the $20 discount will be available via Mobvoi's store starting tomorrow, November 16 at 6:00 AM. To benefit from the deal, you'll have to use discount code PRO4GSale at checkout. According to Mobvoi, the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE sale will remain live until noontime, November 19.
We realize that a $20 discount is not much for a smartwatch that costs $300, but if you count the free TicHome Mini smart speaker that typically sells for $100, it might worth a look.
3 Comments
1. RevolutionA
Posts: 420; Member since: Sep 30, 2017
posted on yesterday, 1:50 PM 0
2. ItsMichaelNotMike
Posts: 9; Member since: Nov 21, 2010
posted on 3 hours ago 0
3. xedewam866
Posts: 11; Member since: 39 min ago
posted on 37 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):