Save $20 and get a free TicHome Mini when you buy the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE

PRO4GSale

Mobvoi plans to announce its Black Friday deals next week, so if you're looking to buy a cheap, yet reliable TicWatch wearable device, be sure to follow our news feed. If you can't wait until next week for whatever reason, Mobvoi's most expensive smartwatch is now on sale for a few days.The TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE is getting a 20$ discount on Amazon, but we'd strongly suggest getting one from Mobvoi's official store because you'll also receive a free TicHome Mini smart speaker when you buy the smartwatch.Keep in mind though that while Amazon's deal is already live, the $20 discount will be available via Mobvoi's store starting tomorrow, November 16 at 6:00 AM. To benefit from the deal, you'll have to use discount codeat checkout. According to Mobvoi, the TicWatch Pro 4G/LTE sale will remain live until noontime, November 19.We realize that a $20 discount is not much for a smartwatch that costs $300, but if you count the free TicHome Mini smart speaker that typically sells for $100, it might worth a look.