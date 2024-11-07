This has got to be the worst iOS feature





Most of those new features have been long overdue, and it's a relief having them.





Apple was late to the party with widgets, but it got them right, and now I get quite frustrated when trying to using widgets on an Android phone where you have far less polish. Other useful little convenience I really appreciate having on an iPhone are the lock screen widgets, so I can glance at important information without ever touching the phone. And once again, these are far more functional and extensive than what you have on Android counterparts.





With all of those great new additions, however, one has been sticking out like a sore thumb, and for me, this has got to be the most annoying iOS feature.





iOS 16 added many great features

but it forgot to make this one optional









I am talking about the way you change lock screen wallpapers. Apple introduced this change a couple of years ago, with iOS 16 in 2022, so it's not a new thing. Before that release, changing your lock screen wallpaper required a few extra taps, but with the iOS 16 update , a long press on the lock screen would instantly open a card-like menu where you switch between wallpapers.





I can imagine quite a few power users enjoying this feature as they swap between various different looks, one for work maybe, another one at home, or who knows what else. All cool with me!



However, for a big majority of users, and especially elderly people, this change has been an absolute nightmare. It is just way too easy to accidentally swap to a different wallpaper when you never intended to!

I have anecdotal evidence from a few relatives, but I am certainly not the only one frustrated with this change.

Others seem to hate it too



Apple's own Community Forum is filled with complaints about people unintentionally swapping their iPhone wallpapers.



Here are just a few posts:





The frustration is real, and the worst part is that it should not be too hard to find a fix. We just need to be able to disable this feature, as an option, simple as that.





Unfortunately, despite hundreds of complaints about the issue (this one thread alone is eight pages long!), Apple simply does not seem to pay attention to its own Community Forums and has not graced any of the posters with an answer or an explanation.





In such times, I am reminded that sometimes some smaller companies are way better at dealing with such user complaints and actually noticing them. Recently, newcomer Nothing had me impressed with a series of videos where its CEO addresses common problems and complaints in a YouTube video speaking directly to customers. Addressing real concerns, rather than repeating marketing points in carefully staged appearances with influencers (cough, cough).





Of course, the scale is bigger with Apple, but this is hardly an excuse to ignore your own users.

Are you on the same page with me and all those users about this? Have you found yourself accidentally switching wallpapers with "pocket fingers"? Vent your frustration in the comments below or... let me know if it's all just me and a few people on the Internet.





Apple has moved the iOS software towards more customization, adding new options that just a couple of years ago I didn't think I would ever see on an iPhone.