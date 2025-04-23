This adapter might be the coolest part of Pebble’s smartwatch revival

First raw samples of the simple paper packaging that C2D will ship inside, and the charge dongle (USB C -> standard Pebble charge connector) that will be included (Thank you @nomadgoods for designing it!) pic.twitter.com/naGPgiQAAO — Eric Migicovsky (@ericmigi) April 21, 2025





This adapter connects to a USB-C port on one end and delivers power through the magnetic pogo-pin system that Pebble users will remember from years past. Nomad had actually given these adapters away for free around the time Pebble was winding down, so its return feels like a full-circle moment.



Here’s what we know about the Core 2 Duo so far:



It builds on the Pebble 2’s original design

Runs a modernized PebbleOS, now open source

Uses a USB-C to pogo-pin adapter for charging

Expected to ship in May 2025

