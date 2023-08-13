Galaxy Watch4 40mm $169.99 at Best Buy!

Thieves outsmart the AirTag, sending Vancouver woman on a meaningless hunt
People often use Apple's AirTag item tracker to keep tabs on their stuff but it's not guaranteed to get the desired outcome, as a recent incident that happened in Canada shows.

Global News reports (via AppleInsider) that Becca Hislop put an AirTag in her vehicle, so when it was stolen near Science World in Vancouver on a Sunday morning, she decided to take matters into her own hands. The tracker showed her car moving through the city and stuck in downtown traffic.

The next day, Hislop decided to follow the AirTag and tracked it to a winery in the city of Kelowna. You'd think that the ordeal ended there but it turned out that the thieves were tech-savvy. With so many reports of AirTags saving the day and the NYPD handing out the portable tracking device for free to deter car thefts, the bad guys are probably more vigilant than ever about being followed. No one likes stalkers, after all.

The thieves had spotted the AirTag and placed it on a car that belonged to Evo Car Share car rental service. So even though the AirTag reliably relayed its location, it sent the owner the wrong way.

Meanwhile, the car was on its way to East Hastings Street. Hislop eventually called Vancouver police who successfully recovered the car, which had some minor damage.

This (person) found the AirTag, took it out of the car and had the foresight to put it into a car that would be moving randomly and effectively sent us all on a wild goose chase, which is what we did. I want this person to get their karma because we work hard for our things and it’s not fair that some people think they can cheat and just take." - Becca Hislop

It's never a good idea to go after the bad guys yourself. Law enforcement agencies in the United States have asked citizens to alert them in case something happens instead of going on solo missions as things can get ugly real fast and pose risks to them. In the past, such encounters have also ended in deaths and severe injuries, which is all the more reason to exercise caution and restraint when caught in situations like these.

