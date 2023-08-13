Thieves outsmart the AirTag, sending Vancouver woman on a meaningless hunt

People often use Apple's AirTag item tracker to keep tabs on their stuff but it's not guaranteed to get the desired outcome, as a recent incident that happened in Canada shows.





AppleInsider Global News reports (via) that Becca Hislop put an AirTag in her vehicle, so when it was stolen near Science World in Vancouver on a Sunday morning, she decided to take matters into her own hands. The tracker showed her car moving through the city and stuck in downtown traffic.





The next day, Hislop decided to follow the AirTag and tracked it to a winery in the city of Kelowna. You'd think that the ordeal ended there but it turned out that the thieves were tech-savvy. With so many reports of AirTags saving the day and the NYPD handing out the portable tracking device for free to deter car thefts, the bad guys are probably more vigilant than ever about being followed. No one likes stalkers, after all.





The thieves had spotted the AirTag and placed it on a car that belonged to Evo Car Share car rental service. So even though the AirTag reliably relayed its location, it sent the owner the wrong way.





Meanwhile, the car was on its way to East Hastings Street. Hislop eventually called Vancouver police who successfully recovered the car, which had some minor damage.







