NYC to distribute 500 free Apple AirTags in a bid to slow growing number of auto thefts

To battle back against a 13% increase in car thefts year-over-year, New York City officials are looking for help from Apple's AirTag item tracker. Per 9to5Google , Big Apple Mayor Eric Adams announced the program this weekend. The city, in conjunction with the NYPD, will be handing out 500 AirTags to citizens in an attempt to discourage criminals from stealing cars. The mayor called the AirTag program a "really amazing piece of ingenuity."





Mayor Adams said, "This simple device, this simple AirTag, hidden in a car location that a person is not aware, of is an excellent tracking device. It's easy to monitor. You can see in real-time where the vehicle is located." A Twitter account for the NYPD Chief of Department says, "The 21st century calls for 21st century policing. AirTags in your car will help us recover your vehicle if it’s stolen. We'll use our drones, our StarChase technology & good old fashion police work to safely recover your stolen car. Help us help you, get an AirTag."









The 500 AirTags being handed out by the city are being donated to the program by a non-profit organization called "Association for Better New York." Placing an AirTag in a car will allow the owner to track the vehicle if it is stolen. The city and the NYPD also hope that if thieves are aware of the program, it will deter them from attempting to steal a car. Besides the aforementioned 13% hike in car thefts on an annual basis, NYC has seen a 24% hike in grand larceny auto.







NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell explained how the program will work, "Your phone will be alerted. You know someone's in your car who’s not supposed to be, and/or it’s stolen. You call 911 as fast as you can. You tell the officers involved 'I have an AirTag,' and they will immediately with citywide apprehension apparatus will start putting that tag citywide."





While the city recommends putting the AirTags in a discreet location inside cars so that the thief doesn't know it is there and can't remove it, the problem is that an AirTag will make a sound after being separated from its owner after eight to 24 hours. That noise could alert a car thief that the car he stole is being tracked. At that point, the thief could find a spot to park the car and leave it (best scenario) or he can dismantle the car in an attempt to find the AirTag so that he can get rid of it. At the same time that the AirTag makes a sound, a notification is sent out to a nearby iPhone.







Officials are hoping that this plan will lower the growth in car thefts or even reverse it. Getting the word out is just the first step and NYC officials and the NYPD must continually promote this program in order for thieves to know that it exists. So far this year there have been 4,500 cars stolen in New York City. and Mayor Adams noted that the increase in grand larceny auto cases has led to an increase in New York City crime





