The ultra-powerful 5G M1 iPad Pro is $500 off at Best Buy

Most tablets are great in-between devices but Apple's iPads, especially the Pro models, can easily replace your laptop. They require you to part with a lot of cash though so if you want to save big, now is the perfect time to get the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro





Although Android tablets have come a long way, they are still not good enough for some power users. The OS is still a little wonky and the tablets are supported for only a few years.





In contrast, iPads are supported for six years. This, along with the M1 chip, the beautiful miniLED screen, and 5G connectivity, make the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro an ideal tablet for most demanding users, especially now that it's on sale.





512GB 5G 12.9 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR display | Apple M1 chip | 12MP main + 10MP ultrawide cameras | 12MP ultra wide front facing camera | Four speaker audio | Face ID | LiDAR Scanner $500 off (31%) $1099 99 $1599 99 Buy at BestBuy





The M1 chip is a desktop-level processor and has all the power you can possibly need. In fact, most current apps can't take full advantage of the chip, so it will be worth it for years to come. With the new Stage Manager feature, multitasking is now easier than before.





If you are always on the go, you should go for the cellular version. Best Buy is offering the 512GB 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 5G connectivity for $1,099.99 instead of $1,599.99, giving you a chance to save $500 on this beastly machine.





In contrast, you will have to shell out $1,599.99 for the marginally more powerful M2 iPad Pro with the niche Apple Pencil hover feature.





So, if you are a fan of high-tech gadgets but don't want to spend a fortune on a tablet, grab this deal before it's gone.





Keep in mind that you'll have to pair it with a keyboard for the best experience and that even though iPadOS brings some desktop-like functionality, it's still not a fully-featured operating system.