The revolutionary Nothing Phone (2) sinks to its lowest price to date

The Nothing Phone (2) might not be a groundbreaking phone but it's certainly one of the most interesting and fairly priced Android phones available today. The phone was released in July and has only been discounted once before. Today, it has dropped to its lowest price ever.





The Nothing Phone (2) is a budget flagship phone that you'll want to choose if you don't want to spend $800 on the likes of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Apple iPhone 14





Its price starts at $699 for the model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage but right now, you can save $140 on it. That's a huge discount, considering the phone came out only four months ago.





It boasts flagship-level specs, including a large 6.7-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It's fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, which is only half a generation older than the chip that fuels the Galaxy S23 . It's really responsive and you'll never find the performance lagging.





The phone packs a 4,700mAh battery and supports 45W charging. You can expect it to last more than a day on a charge.





Coming to the feature that makes the Nothing Phone (2) stand out, it has LED strips that the company calls the Glyph interface that provide a novel way of interacting with your phone. The way the LEDs light up can inform you of things such as which app a notification is from or how far away your Uber is. The idea is to prevent you from getting sucked in by your phone when all you want to do is check a notification.





Other notable specs include cameras that take pretty good photos in most situations, four years of software updates, and iMessage support.





In short, this is a cool phone with no omissions and at its new lower price, it's a better option than many flagship phones.